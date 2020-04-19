5 Interesting possibilities for Erick Rowan after WWE release

Will Erick Rowan reunite with Brodie Lee in AEW?

In a rather unfortunate turn of events, WWE had to release several Superstars as a result of budget cuts while dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the business.

The long list of Superstars who were seen bidding adieu to the company included the likes of Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Drake Maverick, backstage producer Kurt Angle and Erick Rowan among several other popular names.

Ever since the news about WWE’s recent releases went public, there has been countless speculation about the future of all those who had to exit from the promotion. Naturally, there has been a lot of talk about the possibilities for Erick Rowan, who started gaining momentum on the roster quite recently.

In this article, we will talk about five interesting possibilities for Erick Rowan after his WWE release.

From finding an old friend in a rival promotion to a shot at revolutionizing his career, there’s a lot that can happen for this WWE Superstar. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Join AEW and reunite with Brodie Lee

We could see them working together once again

The most exciting possibility in this list is, in fact, quite an obvious one. One can’t be blamed for hoping that Erick Rowan will eventually end up in AEW, where he can reunite with his friend and old tag team partner, Brodie Lee, fka Luke Harper when he was working for WWE.

Any storyline involving the two Superstars, even if they stand as rivals, will be interesting to watch.

Before exiting WWE, Harper was last seen in a storyline involving Rowan. The latter was feuding with Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns. Rowan found himself against two deadly Superstars, and Harper returned to even things out.

But soon after that, Harper was released, and he recently ended up in AEW, where his promo went viral as it took a shot at Vince McMahon.

Both Lee and Rowan have a long-standing history, and their chemistry is evident. While some may believe that Rowan is less charismatic, Lee could be the one who will help evolve his friend’s character.

And who knows, maybe that’s exactly what Rowan needs to turn around his pro-wrestling career.