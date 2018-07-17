5 Interesting statistics coming out of Extreme Rules 2018

Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins made history at Extreme Rules

Extreme Rules could easily be considered to be the most well-rounded pay-per-view of 2018. WWE was able to put together some interesting matches that included the most elite storytelling from their biggest stars.

There were 12 matches on the card for the most extreme event in WWE's calendar year and it's hard to believe that there was one that could be considered below par, when the entertainment purposes are brought into the conversation. Extreme Rules was definitely the perfect stop on the road to SummerSlam next month since the show did everything it was expected to when it comes to hyping the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Whilst the show is now over and the dust has already settled, it's nice to look back and see what statistics have changed in the wrestling world following their stop in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania on Sunday night.

#5. Roman Reigns defeated clean on PPV for the first time by anyone but Brock Lesnar in more than a year

Roman Reigns was defeated by Bobby Lashley at Extreme Rules

Roman Reigns was defeated by Bobby Lashley following a spear on Sunday night and now the WWE Universe is aware that these two men will collide in Cincinnati, Ohio next week on Raw to crown a number one contender for the Universal Championship.

Reigns has been WWE's experiment at the top of the pile for the past four years, which means he isn't defeated clean very often, and even less on pay-per-view. Other than his recent losses to Brock Lesnar, who has obviously got The Big Dog's number, the only other person to be able to defeat Reigns on Pay-per-view throughout the past two years was Braun Strowman back at Payback in 2017.

Interestingly there are only two other men who have ever defeated Reigns clean on pay-per-view in his main roster career and they are his former Shield teammates Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose who defeated Reigns at Money in the Bank and Battleground back in 2016 respectively.

This could mean that WWE has some huge plans for Lashley heading into SummerSlam, or that Reigns is expected to even the scales with a victory next week.

