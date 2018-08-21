5 Interesting Statistics Coming Out Of SummerSlam 2018

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.20K // 21 Aug 2018, 21:39 IST

There are a number of interesting statistics coming out of SummerSlam

The Biggest Party of The Summer has now been and gone and whilst the main change in WWE is the fact that there are four new Champions, there have also been a number of statistical changes for the company that should be noted as well.

SummerSlam followed another fantastic Takeover: Brooklyn show that definitely set the tone for the entire weekend. WWE didn't need to rely on surprise returns or long-winded promos at this year's SummerSlam event since it was a solid event when the focus was on the wrestling alone.

Statistics are key in wrestling, they are the things that wrestlers will brag about long after their careers come to an end, so here are five interesting ones that every WWE fans should know that were created at SummerSlam.

#5 Ronda Rousey makes history

Ronda Rousey won the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam

Ronda Rousey won the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam in just her fourth televised WWE match. This title win solidifies Ronda's transition from UFC to WWE but the fact that she was able to destroy Alexa Bliss and become the Champion in WWE means that she is the first female to win both UFC and WWE Championships.

Ronda pointed out on Raw last night that she wasn't Brock Lesnar, even though it could be argued that she has been booked similar to The Beast over the past few months, but hopefully, WWE has learned from their mistakes and will be able to book Ronda as the Champion she deserves to be as part of the company.

