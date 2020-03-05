5 interesting stats and facts every fan needs to know heading into Elimination Chamber 2020

Phillipa Marie

This year's Elimination Chamber is making WWE history for all the wrong reasons

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view takes center stage this weekend in WWE's final pay-per-view stop on The Road to WrestleMania. The show will feature some interesting matchups as the entire SmackDown Tag Team Division steps inside the Chamber, while Aleister Black and AJ Styles collide in a No Disqualification Match with The Undertaker's shadow looming over The Phenomenal One.

The women will step inside the Chamber once again this year, but the rights to a RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania will be on the line when Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Asuka, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan step inside Satan's Structure.

The United States Championship, The Intercontinental Championship, and the RAW Tag Team Championships will also be defended, but here are all the interesting stats and facts you need to know ahead of the show.

#5 Humberto Carrillo could win his first Championship in WWE

Humberto Carrillo hasn't been part of the main roster for very long, after being drafted over to Monday Night RAW in the fall of 2019, but the Mexican star has been hunting the United States Championship for the past few months.

This weekend he once again steps up to Andrade, and after being able to pin the Champion this past week on RAW, there should be nothing stopping him from doing the same at Elimination Chamber. This would allow Carrillo to lift his first Championship in WWE, but the only thing that could hinder this victory is interference from his cousin Angel Garza or Andrade's business partner Zelina Vega.

Given recent events surrounding Andrade, it's likely that he will be forced to drop the Championship to Carrillo this time around, after defeating him both at The Royal Rumble and the following night on RAW.

