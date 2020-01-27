5 interesting stats every fan needs to know coming out of WWE Royal Rumble 2020

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

27 Jan 2020, 18:21 IST SHARE

Some interesting records were both set and broken at The Royal Rumble

The Road to WrestleMania has officially begun after it was revealed last night that Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre would be the two stars fighting for top Championships at WrestleMania in April.

There were four Championships on the line as part of the show but none of these changed hands as The Fiend, Andrade, Becky Lynch, and Bayley all walked out of Minute Maid Park with their respective titles.

The Royal Rumble is always a spectacle, as the WWE Universe tunes in with hopes that they will be shocked and surprised. The likes of Edge, MVP, Beth Phoenix, Santina Marella, and Molly Holly ensured that the crowd went home happy, whilst the rest of the WWE roster accomplished several interesting feats.

#5 Brock Lesnar creates history

Brock Lesnar Ties the #RoyalRumble Elimination Record with Braun @ 13. — Kristobal Kringle (@CRS_One) January 27, 2020

Not only is Brock Lesnar now the joint record holder when it comes to Royal Rumble eliminations since he was able to eliminate 13 Superstars after what was one of the most dominating performances of all time, but he also made history.

Lesnar became the first man to eliminate 10 men consecutively in the history of the Royal Rumble match. This means that he is now the only person to accomplish such a feat, and given the men that he took out like Elias, John Morrison, MVP, Braun Strowman and Rey Mysterio, it's obvious that WWE sees Lesnar as the kind of star who can back up such a stat.

The Beast himself managed to eliminate every man who got in his way up until Drew McIntyre & Ricochet teamed up and managed to force the WWE Champion over the top rope. McIntyre then went on to win the match.

#4 Mercedes Martinez makes a unique statistic

Mercedes Martinez the only person to compete in both the Royal Rumble and the Casino Battle Royal! #RoyalRumble #WWE #AEW — Generick (@Genericktag) January 27, 2020

There were several surprises in the Women's Royal Rumble match, including WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Molly Holly, Santino Marella, and Kelly Kelly. Whilst these were the most shocking of all the entrants, several women were added to the show from NXT including Mercedes Martinez, former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Toni Storm, and Xia Li.

Advertisement

It was the perfect blend of past meets present but Mercedes Martinez's inclusion in the match means that she has become the first woman to appear in a battle royal for both AEW and WWE.

The Independent Wrestling legend was once linked to a move to All Elite Wrestling before signing with WWE just a few short weeks ago, but WWE decided to put her in the Rumble match despite her recent signing, which shows that they have some huge plans for her in the future.

Martinez appeared in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out, back in August 2019, before opting to join WWE earlier this year.

1 / 4 NEXT