5 interesting stories from The Undertaker's Wrestlers' Court

Wrestlers' Court, led by The Undertaker as the judge, is an infamous backstage courtroom in WWE that dished out punishments for anyone who stepped out of line. The court was used in a light-hearted manner, but wrestlers were fearful if they were called upon. It ultimately maintained order behind-the-scenes.

It was first created by Dutch Mantell, former Zeb Colter in WWE, before The Undertaker took over. The court, along with the judge and wrestlers playing the roles of attorneys and witnesses, kept superstars in check. It also made for some ridiculous stories that have been revealed over the years.

That being said, let's take a look at five interesting stories from The Undertaker's Wrestlers' Court.

#5 The Hardy Boyz went on trial in front of The Undertaker at Wrestlers' Court

Matt & Jeff Hardy were two of the most popular superstars in the WWE during the Attitude Era. Performing death-defying moves, the duo stole the hearts of the WWE Universe and took the tag team division to a whole new level. They raised the bar every single time they competed.

In 1999, the pair were on the road after winning the WWE Tag Team Championships. Their manager at the time, Michael P.S Hayes, encouraged them to sit in first class on their way to the next town. Of course, The Hardy Boyz obliged and got themselves comfortable.

It turned out to be Kane's seat that the tag team had taken, and some in the locker room took offense to this. They were unhappy that the young newcomers stole the seat of a veteran in the business.

After they arrived into the next town, Matt & Jeff were informed they would be required to attend Wrestlers' Court next week at the RAW tapings. They'd be put on trial in front of The Undertaker.

In their book The Hardy Boyz: Exist 2 Inspire, Matt Hardy discussed their appearance at Wrestlers' Court in 1999:

"We got to the next house show and Bradshaw told us, ‘You guys have been sentenced to Wrestler’s Court. Your trial is set for next week at Raw.’ Wrestler’s Court is exactly what it sounds like. All the wrestlers gather in the locker room, and they hold a mock trial. The Undertaker is the judge and Bradshaw is the prosecuting attorney. It’s pretty scary, because once you get up there on the stand, everybody’s against you," Matt Hardy said.

In the end, the Hardy Boyz got off lightly, and The Undertaker ordered them to pay for Kane's dinner. Meanwhile, Michael P. Hayes, who instigated the whole thing, had to carry Kane's bags for one week.

