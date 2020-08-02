5 Interesting storylines that could bring Liv Morgan back to WWE TV 

Liv Morgan came through the ranks in NXT and was seen as a hot prospect for the main roster throughout her time in developmental.

Despite having no wrestling background when she first signed with WWE, Morgan easily transitioned into a career inside the ring.

The Riott Squad's debut on the main roster back in 2018 allowed Liv Morgan to make her debut alongside Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan, who have since gone on to have differing success in WWE.

Since The Riott Squad's demise, Liv Morgan has had numerous story ideas seemingly shot down since her feud with Lana was cut short earlier this year and her recent promos have been cut off.

At present, Morgan's whereabouts are unknown, so what would it take to bring the former Riott Squad member back to Monday Night RAW?

#5. The Riott Squad version 2

Sarah Logan was released from WWE back in April, which means that a reunion for The Riott Squad would be impossible. But, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan could reunite and find another member of the RAW roster to join the team.

The EST of WWE is perhaps the best option at present, even though Bianca Belair definitely doesn't need to be part of a team. Belair has struggled to make an impact since being promoted to Monday Night RAW back in April and this could be a good way for her to plant some roots.

The Riott Squad was used as a jobber team throughout their run on Monday Night RAW in an era that was dominated by Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch. Now that those two women are no longer on RAW, the team could have a decent shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships.