5 interesting storylines for Drew McIntyre before WrestleMania 36

Drew McIntyre needs to be engaged in an interesting program

Drew McIntyre secured himself a World Championship match at WrestleMania 36 with a resounding victory in the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble match. The Scottish Psychopath wasted no time in picking Brock Lesnar as his WrestleMania opponent. The two giants will clash with each other in the main event of WrestleMania 36, but there are still seven weeks left for the mega-event.

Brock Lesnar does not appear regularly on RAW and unlike his WrestleMania rival, Lesnar is currently engrossed in a feud on the Red brand. The WWE Champion is slated to defend his title against Ricochet at WWE Super ShowDown while McIntyre has nothing to do. He featured in a segment with MVP on the previous episode of RAW, but the WWE Creative team cannot keep booking him in segments like that.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion needs to have momentum by his side before WrestleMania 36, and here are 5 interesting storylines for him ahead of the Show of Shows.

#5 Have a mini-feud with Bobby Lashley

Lashley and McIntyre worked as a team on RAW

It was surprising to see Ricochet emerge victorious in the #1 contender’s triple threat match on RAW a few weeks ago. The fans expected Bobby Lashley to win the bout and challenge Brock Lesnar in Saudi Arabia, however, the Creative team had other plans.

Lashley won his feud against Rusev, but he seems to have gained nothing from that long rivalry. Recently, he lost a singles match versus Ricochet which has further diminished his credibility. WWE can keep him in the spotlight by inserting him in a short feud with the Royal Rumble winner, Drew McIntyre.

WWE can have a backstage confrontation between the two Superstars where Lashley would try to remind McIntyre about how strong they were together but, the Scot would be least interested in his talks and tell Lashley that he does not believe in group formations now. The All Mighty would further try to get along with him only for McIntyre to lose his cool and attack him.

They can have a singles match at Elimination Chamber then where McIntyre would decimate Lashley. This will help him in garnering a ton of momentum before WrestleMania.

