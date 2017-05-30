5 interesting storylines for Smackdown Live which can spice up the show

The blue brand is in dire need of some new storylines.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2017, 18:26 IST

Some old rivalries can help heat up Tuesday nights

Remember when Smackdown Live used to be the best wrestling show week in and week out? Well, those days seem like a distant memory since the Superstar Shakeup. Since then, the blue brand has very much felt like the B-Show on WWE programming.

Sure, there have been some shocks such as Jinder Mahal's push to Number 1 Contender for the WWE Championship and subsequent ascent to the top of the mountain against Randy Orton, but for the most part, the show has felt stale and dated.

Now, more than ever, Smackdown Live needs some new storylines to help reinvigorate the smaller of the two weekly shows that WWE puts out. In order to achieve this reinvigoration, though, the creative team will need to give the fans exactly what they want.

I'm not saying listen to the smarks and push all the indie talent to the moon, but there has to be more to Tuesday nights than a push out of nowhere for Jinder Mahal in order to capture the Indian market. It's time to get some fresh storylines into the mix.

Here are 5 interesting storylines for Smackdown Live which can spice up the show:

#5 Asuka

Smackdown needs The Empress of Tomorrow today

Having recently surpassed Goldberg's winning streak record, Asuka is probably the best woman wrestler in the WWE today. Unfortunately, she's still down in NXT instead of up on the main roster. And, the Smackdown Live Women's Division is in dire need of someone like The Empress of Tomorrow.

With the current storylines having all but destroyed the reputation on the Smackdown Live Women's Division as well as the Smackdown Live Women's Championship, Asuka would be the perfect element to make the division matter again.

Put the belt on Charlotte, have Asuka come up to the main roster and take on The Queen. No offence to Naomi, but she just isn't on the same level as the Flair heiress or The Japanese superstar.

Having The Empress of Tomorrow and The Queen going head to head will definitely spice up Smackdown Live's Women's Division.