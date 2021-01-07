Top 5 Interesting swerves WWE could be planning for 2021 (Mr. MITB makes history, former world champion returns)

WWE was forced to make several changes to their plans last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has adapted, and it has used the ThunderDome to ensure that its product remains safe for the fans.

This year, WWE will be looking to bring viewers back to the shows in person, as several WWE stars have refused to return to the ring until live fans are present.

In theory, WWE will eventually be able to use many top stars who have been missing during the pandemic. The company could have major plans for these competitors, as WWE might hope to bounce back in a big way in 2021.

Here are just five swerves that WWE could be planning, and each one would definitely make some waves in the industry.

#5. WWE King of the Ring returns and King Corbin retains

Xavier Woods has been pushing WWE to bring the King of the Ring tournament back this year because the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion clearly wants to win the crown.

Currently, Baron Corbin is still known as King Corbin after his victory in the last tournament in 2019. While this edition was mildly successful, it wasn't believed to be on the same level as its predecessors. Many fans felt that the King of the Ring competition should have had its own pay-per-view event.

Bret Hart was the last WWE Superstar who won consecutive tournaments. But WWE could have King Corbin emerge victorious once again if it decides to hold the tournament this year. Few fans would expect to see Corbin win the crown this time around.

Corbin is already one of the most hated men in WWE, and the WWE Universe would surely be outraged if an entire tournament led the same outcome as the competition in 2019.

Vince McMahon has made it clear that his priority is making sure that WWE stays relevant and profitable. The company tends to provoke backlash from the fans to capture some headlines. Giving Corbin another King of the Ring victory would be another example of that trend.