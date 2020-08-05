5 interesting things you need to know about Dabba-Kato/Babatunde from WWE RAW Underground

The August 3, 2020 episode of WWE RAW was a unique one as it allowed the brand to head into a completely different direction.

While fans got to see the usual matches and intense promos during the night, what stood out the most was Shane McMahon introducing the WWE Universe to something completely different and new.

Shane revealed a whole new segment for WWE RAW dubbed "RAW Underground" where we saw several WWE Superstars and other talent competing in a dimly-lit area featuring a ring with no ropes. WWE talent and extras surrounded the ring.

One man we were introduced to during one of these segments was Dabba-Kato. Standing at 6 feet 10 inches tall and weighing over 350 pounds, the giant manhandled his competition to make a statement right away and announced his arrival to RAW Underground.

While several members of the WWE Universe might have recognized Dabba-Kato as WWE NXT’s Babatunde, others might have seen the new WWE Superstar for the first time.

In this article, we will look at 5 interesting things you need to know about Dabba-Kato before he rips through the entire WWE RAW roster.

#5 Dabba-Kato has been with WWE since 2016

Good luck to the latest group of new recruits starting their training at the @WWEPerformCtr! https://t.co/8s4Su5duBA pic.twitter.com/rQrq5GJasf — WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2016

While many fans got their first look at Dabba-Kato this past Monday, he signed with WWE back in 2016. That’s right, Dabba-Kato has been competing in WWE under the ring name Babatunde Aiyegbusi for well over four years!

Throughout his WWE run so far, Dabba-Kato has largely competed on live shows for the WWE NXT brand. He has over a hundred matches under his belt for the Black and Yellow brand.

The notable WWE Superstars who were announced as new Performance Center recruits along with Dabba-Kato on April 12, 2016, include Otis, Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans, Bianca Blair, Vanessa Borne, and Shane Thorne.

This shows that the new Superstar has a lot of catching up to do to reach where other Superstars from his batch have.