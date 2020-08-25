5 interesting things you need to know about Keith Lee

The past year has seen WWE NXT Superstar Keith Lee reach new heights, and fulfill his destiny of being ‘The Limitless One’. After gaining prominence in the NXT TakeOver: WarGames (2019) and last year's Survivor Series, Lee managed to rise up the roster fairly quickly and became one of the most talked about Superstars in WWE today.

After defeating Adam Cole for the NXT Championship at The Great American Bash, Lee became the first dual singles champion in the Black and Gold brand as he held the NXT North American title as well.

After relinquishing the North American Championship, Lee dropped the NXT title to Karrion Kross at TakeOver XXX. However, the Limitless One has been moved to WWE RAW where he could compete against the best in the business.

After making his way to RAW, Lee will make his singles PPV debut at WWE Payback where he'll take on Randy Orton. He faced The Viper on the Red brand on his debut as well.

In this article, we will present you five interesting things that you need to know about Keith Lee.

#5 Keith Lee had three failed tryouts with WWE before he eventually got picked

We decided to ask our friend @RealKeithLee a few questions. He answered them, 'cause we're cool like that. pic.twitter.com/O5zxUb8vZq — USA Network (@USA_Network) August 19, 2020

Keith Lee seems like a perfect fit for WWE, and over the past year, we’ve seen him achieve tremendous success as well.

While Lee is having a brilliant run in the company, he almost quit wrestling in 2013 due to several failed tryouts with WWE.

Speaking in an interview with TalkSport. Lee revealed that Dusty Rhodes was in attendance during the trials and helped him get better.

“That began because my first tryout with WWE was in 2008, three years after I started. I had an entire week of just a single tryout, just me. I got turned down that time and Dusty Rhodes told me that I was trash on the mic, basically. 2011, I had another tryout. This time only three days. Bit better on the mic, but not quite there. 2013 when the Performance Center first opened and they had their first big try out – I was there with like 31 other guys – and that tryout was the one I had where I felt like I came into my own with talking and presenting myself as an entity.”

Finally, in 2018, Lee managed to impress the WWE NXT management and it he signed a contract with the company on May 1, 2018.

Keith Lee has credited Triple H and William Regal a number of times for helping him, and giving him a chance to showcase his skills in WWE.