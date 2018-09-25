5 Interesting Things That Could Happen If Dean Ambrose Turns Heel

The Lunatic is about to snap anytime soon

Judging by how things transpired on Monday Night Raw tonight, WWE could be attempting one of the most anticipated heel turns in the show's 25-year history.

Despite being a talented performer, Dean Ambrose has never reached his full potential in the business and has always portrayed a sidekick to Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

While they are still set for action for WWE Super Show-Down, there's no denying that it is just a matter of time before the Lunatic Fringe snaps and implodes the Shield.

Since the fans are yearning for Ambrose to turn heel, there are endless possibilities for Ambrose to ascend his credibility and save Monday Night Raw from drowning.

Here are the 5 interesting things that could happen if Dean Ambrose turns heel.

#1 The Lunatic Fringe wants the whole world in his hands

Together they can rule the world

If there's any superstar that could take Bray Wyatt to an enormous level of success in the WWE, it is the Lunatic Fringe.

Both the superstars share different dynamics but seem to be cut from the same cloth. If the company finds a way to match their madness together, they could run circles around the Shield.

Bringing lunacy to Monday Night Raw could be a major breakthrough for both these superstars, and if they are successful in forming a large faction like the Nexus, then Ambrose could certainly ascend to the top of WWE with Bray Wyatt having the whole world in his hands.

This partnership could bring fuel to the fire, and could definitely propel the product to unimaginable heights on Raw, with both Rollins and Reigns acting like babyfaces.

