Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Interesting Things That Could Happen If Dean Ambrose Turns Heel

Rimika Saini
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.41K   //    25 Sep 2018, 10:12 IST

Th
The Lunatic is about to snap anytime soon

Judging by how things transpired on Monday Night Raw tonight, WWE could be attempting one of the most anticipated heel turns in the show's 25-year history.

Despite being a talented performer, Dean Ambrose has never reached his full potential in the business and has always portrayed a sidekick to Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

While they are still set for action for WWE Super Show-Down, there's no denying that it is just a matter of time before the Lunatic Fringe snaps and implodes the Shield.

Since the fans are yearning for Ambrose to turn heel, there are endless possibilities for Ambrose to ascend his credibility and save Monday Night Raw from drowning.

Here are the 5 interesting things that could happen if Dean Ambrose turns heel.

#1 The Lunatic Fringe wants the whole world in his hands

Togethe
Together they can rule the world

If there's any superstar that could take Bray Wyatt to an enormous level of success in the WWE, it is the Lunatic Fringe.

Both the superstars share different dynamics but seem to be cut from the same cloth. If the company finds a way to match their madness together, they could run circles around the Shield.

Bringing lunacy to Monday Night Raw could be a major breakthrough for both these superstars, and if they are successful in forming a large faction like the Nexus, then Ambrose could certainly ascend to the top of WWE with Bray Wyatt having the whole world in his hands.

This partnership could bring fuel to the fire, and could definitely propel the product to unimaginable heights on Raw, with both Rollins and Reigns acting like babyfaces.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Wyatt Family The Shield Roman Reigns Dean Ambrose
Rimika Saini
ANALYST
that which is empty, is inexhaustible.
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Realistic Ways The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Drew...
RELATED STORY
3 Blockbuster Matches Involving The Shield That Must...
RELATED STORY
5 Teams That Can Partner With Strowman Against The Shield 
RELATED STORY
10 dark WWE main events you probably didn't know about
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Feuds For Roman Reigns As The Universal...
RELATED STORY
5 ways WWE tried to get Roman Reigns over and failed
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars to look out for on tonight's Raw
RELATED STORY
Ten little things that turned great rivalries into...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumour Mill: Shield's Next Opponent Confirmed?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us