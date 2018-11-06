5 interesting things that have happened since Roman Reigns left

'The Big Dog' created opportunities after exit

Roman Reigns shocked the world on 21st October 2018 episode of Raw when he told the WWE Universe that he is battling Leukemia and needs to forfeit his title to take care of this disease.

The announcement shocked the world, and even his haters started pouring their get well soon wishes to the former Universal Champion. The aftermath of the announcement resulted in some major support from his peers and fans, as well as raise awareness about this deadly disease.

The good part of this announcement is that people became aware, and while that is related to knowledge and CSR, this also opened avenues for many superstars. A lot of superstars got a good story, and some others got a good character which includes Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose as well as Baron Corbin. These are 5 great things that have happened since the announcement:

#1 Braun Strowman became a babyface

Get These Hands

Whether he is a babyface or a heel, 'The Monster Among Men' plays his character to perfection, and that makes him a fan favorite. The fact that he was robbed of his opportunity at WWE Crown Jewel adds more value to his character.

After Roman Reigns announced that he is relinquishing the Universal Championship. Braun Storwman's response confirmed that he is turning face, and what transpired after that has been in line with the same.

The fact that Braun Strowman would have won it in the first go as a babyface wouldn't have established his character, and therefore it is a good idea to make him work hard to achieve the championship. This will not just add value to the feud between him and Brock Lesnar after Survivor Series, but also ensure that he creates a compelling storyline in the process. This change is 'Best For Business'.

