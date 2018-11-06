×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 interesting things that have happened since Roman Reigns left

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
634   //    06 Nov 2018, 21:19 IST

'The Big Dog' created opportunities after exit
'The Big Dog' created opportunities after exit

Roman Reigns shocked the world on 21st October 2018 episode of Raw when he told the WWE Universe that he is battling Leukemia and needs to forfeit his title to take care of this disease.

The announcement shocked the world, and even his haters started pouring their get well soon wishes to the former Universal Champion. The aftermath of the announcement resulted in some major support from his peers and fans, as well as raise awareness about this deadly disease.

The good part of this announcement is that people became aware, and while that is related to knowledge and CSR, this also opened avenues for many superstars. A lot of superstars got a good story, and some others got a good character which includes Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose as well as Baron Corbin. These are 5 great things that have happened since the announcement:

#1 Braun Strowman became a babyface

Get These Hands
Get These Hands

Whether he is a babyface or a heel, 'The Monster Among Men' plays his character to perfection, and that makes him a fan favorite. The fact that he was robbed of his opportunity at WWE Crown Jewel adds more value to his character.

After Roman Reigns announced that he is relinquishing the Universal Championship. Braun Storwman's response confirmed that he is turning face, and what transpired after that has been in line with the same.

The fact that Braun Strowman would have won it in the first go as a babyface wouldn't have established his character, and therefore it is a good idea to make him work hard to achieve the championship. This will not just add value to the feud between him and Brock Lesnar after Survivor Series, but also ensure that he creates a compelling storyline in the process. This change is 'Best For Business'.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Roman Reigns Seth Rollins
Amit Shukla
ANALYST
A die heart WWE and Wrestling Manic
5 Interesting Things WWE Could Do After Roman Reigns'...
RELATED STORY
9 Biggest Things WWE Could Be Seriously Discussing After...
RELATED STORY
5 Times WWE pushed Roman Reigns over other Superstars 
RELATED STORY
5 Best and 5 Worst Roman Reigns feuds
RELATED STORY
5 Underrated Roman Reigns Matches
RELATED STORY
3 superstars who can replace Roman Reigns following his...
RELATED STORY
5 things that should have happened on Raw this week
RELATED STORY
5 Ways That Brock Lesnar Made Fans Cheer For Roman Reigns...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Is Roman Reigns Set To Be The New Paul Heyman Guy? 
RELATED STORY
5 Things that might happen at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us