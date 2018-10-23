×
5 Interesting Things WWE Could Do After Roman Reigns' Heartbreaking Exit

Abid Khan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.92K   //    23 Oct 2018, 11:00 IST

Thank you for everything you did for the business, Roman Reigns.
Thank you for everything you did for the business, Roman Reigns.

While we have openly despised his TV character, there's no denying that no performer must suffer the deceit of reality, and the wrestling community, as well as the WWE Universe, will always be grateful for what Roman Reigns has accomplished and will accomplish, once he returns.

In one of the most heartbreaking promos of this year, The Big Dog's admission of having battled for Leukemia for years felt like a huge blow to the WWE considering how valuable he is.

Considering the unfortunate situation, the WWE could be looking to bring some significant alterations in their product, as Monday Night Raw is essentially deprived of a top superstar.

Since Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are already sidelined with unfortunate injuries, this could be a ground-breaking moment for WWE to bring a more professionally viable element in the business that appeals and engages the audience.

Before continuing with this article, we would like to take this moment and send our wishes and adulation to Roman Reigns who continues his fight with life. Nothing, but respect.

So, without further ado, here are the 5 things WWE could do after Roman Reigns' heartbreaking exit.

#1 The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and Kurt Angle returning full-time to bring star-power to Monday Night Raw

Someone needs to fill the spot
Someone needs to fill the spot

With Roman Reigns' heartbreaking exit, WWE definitely lacks a credible superstar on Monday Night Raw that can bring star-power and engage the audience through his/her presence.

With The Undertaker and Kane involved in a major feud with Triple H and Shawn Michaels, WWE could probably move in the same direction after they are done with Crown Jewel.

There's no denying that The Undertaker remains a valuable Superstar to the business, and his full-time return could make for some interesting television on Monday Night Raw.

Since HBK is coming back from retirement, this could be an ideal opportunity for the company to get the best out of his services and bring significant viewership.

Kurt Angle's rivalry with Constable Corbin could also come into full fruition very soon, with the Olympic Gold Medalist rumored to return as a full-time wrestler inside the squared circle.

While The Big Dog's exit is terrible news for all the wrestling fans, WWE will have to rely on nostalgia to push more storylines on the main roster from now.

