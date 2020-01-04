5 interesting ways John Morrison could make his WWE in-ring return

SmackDown could be planning something big for John Morrison's in-ring return

John Morrison recently re-signed with WWE after over eight years. The news of his return, which was floated on the media in early December, was met positively by the WWE Universe which wants to see him back in the company.

As fans speculated which role Morrison would take once he returns and who he’ll partner with, WWE teased something interesting last night on SmackDown.

He emerged from The Miz’s locker room after his match with Kofi Kingston and informed Cathy Kelley that Miz won’t be taking any questions. This was a very interesting way for SmackDown to tease the return of the popular Superstar just weeks before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

In this article, we'll look at the 5 ways in which Morrison could return to the ring to become a top star once again.

#5 Against a local competitor

John Morrison could be in for a better run

John Morrison is no stranger to WWE, and the fans are very well aware of the things the man has achieved in the ring during his career. The former Intercontinental Champion will be returning to action soon, and SmackDown will be looking to send him straight up the ranks to stand with some of its top Superstars.

While the brand will be looking to give Morrison some top competition soon, it won’t come as a surprise if they decide to pit him against some local competitors to start building his character and fanbase.

Morrison, just like Aleister Black on RAW, could gain a lot of momentum by scoring quick victories over some local competition to get the flow back again. It'll also allow many new fans to get used to Morrison, while he can develop his character during his matches and give fans a taste of what to expect from him.

While Black did an excellent job at building himself as a face coming in from NXT, Morrison could do something different and establish himself as a cunning heel against the competitors.

