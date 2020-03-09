5 interesting ways Sami Zayn could defend the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 36

Is a twist coming?

In what was one of the most shocking moments of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Sami Zayn has finally won his first Championship on the WWE main roster.

Not only did Zayn win his first main roster title, but the Great Liberator also managed to outshine Braun Strowman yet again by pinning him clean in the middle of the ring.

Although one can argue that the odds were stacked against the Monster Among Men, this was a moment long overdue. For me, Sami Zayn is one of the greatest in-ring performers to ever step foot inside the squared circle, so seeing him walk out of Philadelphia with the Intercontinental Championship had me teary-eyed.

With Zayn walking into WrestleMania 36 with the prestigious Intercontinental Championship around his waist looking inevitable now, this article will analyze 5 interesting ways the former NXT sweetheart can defend his Intercontinental Title at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#5 A singles match against Braun Strowman with both Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro banned from ringside

There's a legit possibility of Braun Strowman fighting Sami Zayn again

With Sami Zayn and Cesaro coercing their way into Braun Strowman's Intercontinental Championship match against Shinsuke Nakamura at the Elimination Chamber, we all knew the artistic trio would give The Monster Among Men a hard time. And that's what they did.

One cannot deny that Cesaro, Sami, and Nakamura are three masters of the mat and obviously had a plan heading into Philadelphia.

Judging by the way the storyline is being focused around Braun Strowman not being able to outshine the Great Liberator, I see WWE doing a singles match between them at the Showcase of Immortals.

Whilst I wouldn't want to see The Monster Among Men steamroll through the artistic trio, the possibility of Nakamura and Cesaro banned from ringside would make things tougher for Sami Zayn.

