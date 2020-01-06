5 Interesting ways that Nia Jax could return to WWE from injury for maximum impact

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 06, 2020

Jan 06, 2020 IST SHARE

Nia Jax could make a big return to WWE again

Even though she competed at WrestleMania 35, Nia Jax had to sit on the sidelines for most of 2020 owing to torn ACLs in both of her knees. But absence makes the heart grow fonder, and Nia Jax has a chance to make quite the splash when she returns to action again.

So, what would be the best way to bring her back to action, you ask? I have listed down 5 possibilities here and I would like to invite you all to chime in and let me know if you agree or disagree with this list.

Because of her physical attributes and her bloodline, Nia Jax will always be a featured performer in the women's division. It's like you can't relegate Braun Strowman to the mid-card at any point.

But I'd be okay if Nia Jax returned to action in any of the following ways.

#5 Returns at the Royal Rumble to win, and challenges Becky Lynch

You don't ever want to match power with @NiaJaxWWE pic.twitter.com/i2IsAL00H4 — SᥙᥱꙆꙆᥱᥒ (@suh_ellenb) January 5, 2020

So, let's assume for a moment that Becky Lynch remains the RAW Women's Champion after her match with Asuka at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. I think the world of Asuka but I just don't think that she's ready to be Asuka 2-belts yet, at this point in time. So, for the sake of this point, let's assume that Becky Lynch comes out on top.

Nia Jax could certainly win the Royal Rumble and challenge Becky Lynch, owing to the fact that she broke Lynch's face not long ago. Jax was accidentally instrumental in the transformation of Becky Lynch into 'The Man', and this storyline could be furthered all the way to WrestleMania.

Even though a lot of people are saying that Shayna Baszler should win the Royal Rumble match and challenge Becky Lynch, I just think that Nia Jax may be a far better option.

1 / 5 NEXT