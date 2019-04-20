5 Interesting/Weird Situations that might occur if Becky holds on to both the titles for long

How long will she hold on to both the titles?

WrestleMania 35 saw history being created as for the first time the main event of the Show of Shows was the women's match. Becky Lynch competed against then RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, and then SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte in a triple threat "Winner Takes It All" match.

The ending of the match saw Becky roll up Rousey for a pinfall, thus becoming the first ever RAW and SmackDown Women's champion at the same time. Ever since her victory, she has proudly been carrying both the titles on both brands, getting nicknames like "Champ Champ" and "Becky 2 Belts".

While this is surely a feel-good moment for her and her fans, it is worth wondering how long will she hold on to both the belts. If she drops or looses one of the belts soon, she will go on to have a long reign with the other one. But if she manages to stay a double champion, there are a lot of interesting and weird situations that WWE might have to handle.

In this article, let us take a look at the 5 interesting yet weird situations that "Becky 2 Belts" can cause if she holds on to both the titles for long!

#5 How will Money in The Bank Cash In work?

This situation could happen as soon as next month!

The concept of Money in the Bank is that the winner of the briefcase can cash it at any time as per wish on the main champion. Ever since the brand split, the MITB has been brand exclusive, i.e., the winner has cashed in on the champion of that particular brand only.

But what happens now that Becky has both the titles? If someone successfully cashes in on her, which title will they win -The RAW Women's Championship or the SD Women's Championship?

There are 3 possible options here -

The MITB winner wins the title of the brand which she belongs to. She wins both the titles. She gets to choose which title she wants.

Imagine a situation like:

"Referee I want to cash in my MITB".

Referee: "umm okay for which title?"

"Damn, I can't decide. Leave it I'll come back later"

