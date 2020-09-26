5 interesting WWE backstage stories about Stephanie McMahon

From being the WWE Women’s Champion to becoming a part of the authority and now playing her role as the Chief Brand Officer (CBO) of WWE, Stephanie McMahon has done a lot in her career.

While you won’t hear stories of Stephanie’s wrestling abilities, the bizarre storylines she was a part of are still remembered to this day. Since becoming one of the decision-makers for the company, Stephanie has been working hard to give fans the best wrestling experience possible.

Stephanie has been credited with giving fans the first all-women pay-per-view in the form of WWE Evolution and was also instrumental in bringing WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey to the company.

There are several backstage stories regarding Stephanie that are very interesting, and we will look at five backstage or them regarding the CBO of WWE, Stephanie McMahon.

#5 Stephanie McMahon only wants WWE Superstars to talk about their wrestling experiences

Stephanie with Roman Reigns and Triple H

WWE hires their wrestlers for wrestling and their writers for writing, and Stephanie McMahon wants to make this clear to the employees.

Former WWE writer Court Baurer told a story about the time when Stephanie wasn’t too pleased with him. He revealed that a group of wrestlers were telling their stories backstage when he joined in the conversation, something that Stephanie did not appreciate.

“So, I start telling the story of when he was in MLW when he did an angle with Low-Ki and Homicide and they ultimately cracked a broomstick over me and they used the wrong side and there was a sharp edge to it that sliced my forehead open and I’m gushing blood. So, we start talking about that and everyone and it’s a very chill, laid-back conversation”

“Stephanie then points to me and says, “Can you come here?” after the meeting. We used to call that “getting called to the principal’s office.” She told me never to do that again. I said, “Why?” She said, “Only the boys can talk about getting color.” I said, “Well, I was in wrestling. You hired me for my experience in wrestling. I’ve been in wrestling since 1998. That was 6-7 years ago. This is 2005. This is a little shady. But that’s what she wants and I was like, “Fine. No problem.”

WWE likes to keep its policies strict so that the WWE Superstars who are in front of the WWE Universe and the employees who work backstage all follow certain rules to ensure that they stay out of controversies.