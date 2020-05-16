5 Intimidating WWE Superstars who nailed comedy roles

Brock Lesnar

WWE's storied history is chock-full of Superstars who have been dubbed as scary and intimidating. One of the biggest attributes that set a wrestler apart from others is how much emotion they manage to evoke from the audience. If they look scary and dominant enough, it becomes that much easier for them to make the fans care in the long run.

Over the course of the past several decades, WWE has given us a long string of Superstars that we would consider 'intimidating'. These wrestlers have a unique aura surrounding them, and their presence in the ring makes the audience worry for their opponents. In this article, we will be taking a look at a completely different side of such wrestlers. We'll focus on five intimidating WWE Superstars, who also managed to make the fans laugh on rare occasions.

#5 Brock Lesnar

Lesnar and Heyman

It's safe to say that Brock Lesnar is possibly the most intimidating athlete in the history of WWE. During his two WWE runs, Lesnar has won several world titles and other accolades. The Beast has mostly been portrayed as a scary behemoth who would break his opponent in half without losing a sweat.

On a couple of rare occasions though, WWE turned Lesnar into a comedy act. During his feud with Eddie Guerrero in 2004, Lesnar came out to the ring dancing and making fun of Eddie's culture in the process.

Last year, after winning Money In The Bank in surprising fashion, Lesnar came out on WWE RAW, carrying the briefcase close to his ear, and pretending to listen to music on his 'boombox'. Lesnar did the same schtick for a couple of weeks and left the WWE Universe in splits with his genuinely funny demeanor.

You can look at the same below!

Lesnar's antics were so hilarious, that Seth Rollins couldn't control his laughter during the act, and could be seen forcing himself out of a smile.