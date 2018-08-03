John Cena's 5 greatest rivals of all time

The biggest star in WWE history?

John Cena is easily one of the biggest wrestling Superstars on the planet. He has been the franchise player for the WWE for almost 15 years and has finally started to slow down. In his run from 2002 onwards, Cena has been a part of some of the best rivalries that the WWE Universe has ever seen. There are names that are and will be forever be associated with The Champ's career.

One man alone cannot make history, however, if his name pops up enough you know that he was of an unmatched calibre. John Cena is exactly that, having made history inside the squared circle while delivering some tremendous moments opposite some great wrestlers week after week. Let's take a look at some of John Cena's greatest rivalries in the WWE.

#1 Randy Orton

Fight forever?

Randy Orton makes it on this list by virtue of how many times he has faced off against Cena. They have had 21 matches on pay-per-view against each other. That is more times than Sting vs. Flair or Hogan vs. Savage. Even though this rivalry has been overdone to death, it is still one of Cena's greatest rivalries.

They started their feud back in Ohio Valley Wrestling in 2001 but made history in the WWE after 2007. Orton's first WWE Championship reign came after injuring Cena before No Mercy 2007. They feuded at the start of 2008, as they faced off in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 24, in which Orton pinned Cena. 2009 was the main year for the two as they faced off in five PPV matches, including an I-Quit and Iron Man Match, both won by John Cena. Their final PPV match came at Hell in a Cell 2014, which Cena won.

Probably their biggest match came at TLC 2013 when they faced off to unify the WWE and World Heavyweight Championship. Cena was holding the Big Gold Belt to Orton's WWE Championship. They faced off in a TLC match which saw Orton win the belts and unify the belts.

Orton also became the final World Heavyweight Champion. The sheer number of times this match has taken place, and how these two men carried the WWE for so long on the back of this rivalry.

