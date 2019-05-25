5 Kenny Omega AEW Matches we can't wait to See

Kenny Omega

When All Elite Wrestling was announced, the biggest question was whether Kenny Omega would be joining his friends or staying in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and at their Vegas Rally, he finally made his first AEW appearance. Since his arrival, it's been clear that he's the biggest star in AEW, and he's on his way to main event Double or Nothing with Chris Jericho, but with so much talent, his future in All Elite Wrestling is incredibly bright.

With the deep roster AEW has manufactured, the first year of the company is set to go off with a bang, starting with his match against Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing, but after that, there are many big Omega matches we need to see. So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look at the 5 Kenny Omega matches we are most excited to see in All Elite Wrestling.

#5 Vs. Jimmy Havoc

Jimmy Havoc

Jimmy Havoc was one of the most unexpected, yet exciting signings for All Elite Wrestling, but given the fact that he has succeeded in wrestling by being himself, he fits right in with this cast of characters. The King of the Goths is most known for his deathmatch style, but he is as technically proficient as they come, and with his abilities to tell great stories, he'd mesh perfectly with The Cleaner.

It's yet to be seen how Havoc is used in AEW, but given how he carried Progress Wrestling in its early days, he's got unique main event potential written all over him. He's an unlikely main event talent, especially given the acts that will be on show at Double or Nothing, but Jimmy is a fantastic performer, and being put in there with someone like Kenny and forcing him to work the style that Havoc does would be a great story to tell, and it will only be a matter of time until the entire world knows the name Jimmy, Jimmy, Jimmy F'N Havoc.

