5 last-minute changes WWE can make at Hell in a Cell: The Bloodline gets added, Bray Wyatt returns, Storyline ends abruptly

With Hell in a Cell merely days away, WWE has done something interesting with the show. Despite it technically being a dual-branded event, all the announced matches so far are from RAW.

However, the company may still add a couple of SmackDown matches to Hell in a Cell. A few of them have been teased, although only one or two can make the card as six matches have been locked in.

Besides that, WWE can make several quick changes to the event. The outcome of some matches may change based on new factors or a change in direction, as we will get to.

So, with that in mind, here are five last-minute changes WWE can make to Hell in a Cell.

#5 Seth Rollins upsets Cody Rhodes inside Hell in a Cell

Will The Visionary make it 2-1?

The only Hell in a Cell match on the show pits Cody Rhodes against Seth Rollins, with the two having faced off at the last two premium live events. The American Nightmare won both times, and the stipulation suggests he is set to make it a clean sweep against The Visionary.

However, as the show approaches, WWE may decide to go the other route. Rollins can do with a big win, even if it is at the expense of Rhodes. It would be a shock to see him lose, though.

One interesting factor could prove crucial in this match, as we will get to shortly. A factor hardly anyone would see coming.

#4 The Usos vs. Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura is added to the card

Roman Reigns may not be on the card, but there could still be some Bloodline representation at Hell in a Cell. The Usos are currently in a feud with Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura, both of whose tag team partners got injured while feuding with Jimmy and Jey.

The new pairing defeated the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions by disqualification on RAW, seemingly setting up a title match. That could feasibly happen at Hell in a Cell, with The Usos retaining their belts.

Riddle can then potentially get a world title shot against Reigns, furthering his issue with The Bloodline.

#3 Ronda Rousey defends the SmackDown Women's Championship

She is a fighting champion.

Ronda Rousey won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash and has already proven to be a fighting champion. She defended the title against Raquel Rodriguez five nights later in what was a solid effort from the recent debutant.

While it wouldn't be against her, Rousey might defend the SmackDown Women's Title at Hell in a Cell. The blue brand does need representation on the show, especially after it seemed like Sasha Banks would challenge for the belt before she and Naomi walked out on WWE.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet can take on Natalya in a match that doesn't require much build. The company would be wise to begin the build to an eventual clash between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler as well.

#2 WWE ends the Ezekiel storyline at Hell in a Cell

KO is the only "sane" person on WWE RAW.

Ever since Ezekiel showed up on the RAW after WrestleMania 38, Kevin Owens has been relentless in his pursuit of proving that he is actually Elias. The two will finally face off at Hell in a Cell, with KO hoping to beat the "truth" out of him.

With the limited nature of Ezekiel's gimmick, that could very well happen. Owens can decimate him and force him to admit that he is not the younger brother of Elias, possibly after help from Alpha Academy.

WWE might make this decision simply to progress The Drifter's character. What comes next would be anybody's guess, although Kevin Owens will likely be elevated as the ultimate "exposer" of secrets on Monday Night RAW.

#1 Bray Wyatt returns to WWE at the show

It would be outrageous if WWE pulls this off in time for Hell in a Cell. An event like that feels like as good a time as any for Bray Wyatt to return to the company. He has heavily teased his return to wrestling on his Twitter handle, which has sparked speculation regarding potential involvement this Sunday.

Wyatt's profile picture on the site is a firefly with The Fiend's face. Could this indicate a sensational return to WWE? It would certainly give the company a considerable buzz heading into the summer.

As for what he can do at Hell in a Cell, Bray Wyatt has some history with Cody Rhodes. He can be a last-minute factor in The American Nightmare's cell match with Seth Rollins.

Rhodes was Wyatt's mentor on season two of NXT back in 2010, when he was Husky Harris. And as we've come to know over time, The Fiend never forgets.

