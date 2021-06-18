5 Last-minute matches Roman Reigns could have at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021

Universal Champion Roman Reigns was all set to defend his title inside Hell in a Cell this Sunday against one-half of the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Rey Mysterio. However, things suddenly changed with Rey sending a Tweet that he can't wait to fight the Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns was quick to respond and soon WWE made a massive announcement. The Universal Champion will now be defending his title against Rey Mysterio on this week's SmackDown, inside Hell in a Cell. The decision was a massive shocker to fans who were left wondering what the reason was behind the move.

BREAKING NEWS:

Per @WWE, it will be @reymysterio vs. @WWERomanReigns w/ @HeymanHustle for the Universal Title inside Hell in A Cell on tomorrow’s SmackDown on FOX! pic.twitter.com/t9fIjR3jrm — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 18, 2021

As things stand, Roman Reigns is not scheduled for any match at WWE Hell in a Cell this Sunday. However, that could change depending on what happens on SmackDown.

Let's take a look at five last-minute matches that WWE could book for The Tribal Chief at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021. Comment down below and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Roman Reigns vs. Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio: "I would love to work with Roman Reigns someday"



Roman Reigns:#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/MKzDuGfXHf — 𝘾𝙧𝙖𝙛𝙩 (@TribalClaymore) June 12, 2021

The most likely finish to tonight's Hell in a Cell match between Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio will see the former pick up a dominant victory. We might also see The Tribal Chief teach Rey a lesson, unleashing a brutal beatdown on him.

If that happens, there's a possibility that Rey's son and tag team partner Dominik Mysterio might step up to take revenge. This could set up a Hell in a Cell match between Roman Reigns and Dominik Mysterio this Sunday. If that happens, it will undoubtedly be a massive moment for the young star.

In all likeliness, Roman Reigns would destroy Dominik at the pay-per-view, asserting his dominance. We already saw The Tribal Chief deliver a powerbomb over the top of the ring to Dominik last week. A brutal post-match beatdown could garner massive heel heat for the champion.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham