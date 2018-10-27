5 last minute predictions for WWE Evolution

Prakash Chandraker FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 533 // 27 Oct 2018, 23:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It would be the greatest pop of the night if WWE manages to bring AJ Lee for Battle Royal

With just a few hours left for the historic Women's exclusive PPV, WWE is getting ready to present us with a stacked card which features some of the best female superstars from the past and the present. The event is perceived as the outcome of the Women's revolution, which ended the Divas' era and gave the women equivalent status of "Superstars".

The event marks the return of Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita in a tag match after their appearance during the Royal Rumble PPV. A few more female superstars from the past are also confirmed for the event, namely Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, Ivory, Alundra Blayze, Molly Holly, Kelly Kelly, and Maria Kanellis.

There are rumours of WWE unveiling the Women's tag team championships at the event as well. Reports have arrived that the fans were handed banners which asked to introduce the Women's tag titles on RAW and Smackdown. Evolution would be an apt stage for the announcement to take place.

The event is a major stepping stone in the world of women's wrestling and would also set the stage for Survivor Series as far as women are concerned.

Here are five last-minute predictions for the historic event:

#5 Asuka doesn't win the Battle Royal

Asuka won the first ever Women's Royal Rumble match

Asuka's undefeated streak was the talk of the town when she wasn't even arrived on the main roster. Her streak came to an end after Charlotte made her tap out to the Figure eight at Wrestlemania. She was undefeated for 914 consecutive days.

After her streak came to an end, Asuka suffered a substantial loss of momentum, being presently relegated to dance skits with Naomi. Still, looking at the line up for Evolution Battle Royal, Asuka is the most credible to come out as the winner.

But, what if she fails to win and make a mark on the event, her failure could lead to some bigger and better things which we will discuss later in the article. My personal favourite candidate to win the match was Natalya, but she would be involved in a tag match.

From the remaining lot, Ember Moon could win the match resulting in a match with Rousey at Survivor Series. WWE could also let an NXT call up like Nikki Cross win the match.

1 / 5 NEXT