Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw (27 August 2018)

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.04K   //    27 Aug 2018, 16:27 IST

The S
The Shield reunited on last week's Raw

The latest episode of WWE Raw will take place in Toronto, Ontario on Monday.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the show surrounds Money In The Bank briefcase holder Braun Strowman, who has challenged Universal champion Roman Reigns to a one-on-one confrontation following last week’s surprising attack by The Shield.

As of the time of writing, no matches have been announced for this week’s episode, but we can expect the likes of Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre to be in action at some point during the show.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Elsewhere this week, Constable Baron Corbin will be in sole charge of Raw for the first time after General Manager Kurt Angle was sent on ‘vacation’ by Stephanie McMahon last week, while new Raw Women’s champion Ronda Rousey is advertised to make an appearance.

Further down the card, the storyline between Titus Worldwide and The Authors of Pain looks set to continue, and The Revival are likely to receive a rematch against The B-Team soon for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

In this article, let’s take a look at five last-minute predictions ahead of the episode.

#5 Will Braun Strowman challenge for the Universal Championship?

B
Braun Strowman is ready for his Universal Championship match

It looked towards the end of last week’s Raw as if Braun Strowman was going to cash in his Money In The Bank contract on Roman Reigns. However, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose interrupted the cash-in and the Universal Championship match never got started.

With Braun seemingly intent on cashing in at the nearest possible opportunity, he issued a challenge to Reigns on social media over the weekend, asking the new champ to face him on this week’s Raw without the help of his fellow Shield members.

As interesting as it would be to see Braun cash in his contract in a pre-arranged match, it would be a major surprise if WWE went down that route on an episode of Raw rather than on pay-per-view, so let’s predict that his latest cash-in attempt will be foiled again by The Shield.

Prediction: Braun Strowman cashes in at a later date

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield The Revival Braun Strowman Baron Corbin
Danny Hart
ANALYST
A football writer by trade, Danny began covering the crazy world of pro wrestling in 2017 and he hasn't looked back! If you enjoy his articles, click 'follow' to receive his new content.
5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw before SummerSlam...
RELATED STORY
Monday Night Raw, July 9, 2018: Predictions for Extreme...
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw after SummerSlam 2018: 5 possible scenarios
RELATED STORY
7 bold predictions for the Go Home Episode of Monday...
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE got right on Raw this week-13 August 2018
RELATED STORY
Best And Worst Of The RAW After SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
3 things that could go right in the next episode of RAW...
RELATED STORY
4 things that need to happen on Raw this week- 13 August...
RELATED STORY
5 Things you missed on Monday Night Raw – June 25th, 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us