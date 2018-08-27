5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw (27 August 2018)

The Shield reunited on last week's Raw

The latest episode of WWE Raw will take place in Toronto, Ontario on Monday.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the show surrounds Money In The Bank briefcase holder Braun Strowman, who has challenged Universal champion Roman Reigns to a one-on-one confrontation following last week’s surprising attack by The Shield.

As of the time of writing, no matches have been announced for this week’s episode, but we can expect the likes of Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre to be in action at some point during the show.

Elsewhere this week, Constable Baron Corbin will be in sole charge of Raw for the first time after General Manager Kurt Angle was sent on ‘vacation’ by Stephanie McMahon last week, while new Raw Women’s champion Ronda Rousey is advertised to make an appearance.

Further down the card, the storyline between Titus Worldwide and The Authors of Pain looks set to continue, and The Revival are likely to receive a rematch against The B-Team soon for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

In this article, let’s take a look at five last-minute predictions ahead of the episode.

#5 Will Braun Strowman challenge for the Universal Championship?

Braun Strowman is ready for his Universal Championship match

It looked towards the end of last week’s Raw as if Braun Strowman was going to cash in his Money In The Bank contract on Roman Reigns. However, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose interrupted the cash-in and the Universal Championship match never got started.

With Braun seemingly intent on cashing in at the nearest possible opportunity, he issued a challenge to Reigns on social media over the weekend, asking the new champ to face him on this week’s Raw without the help of his fellow Shield members.

As interesting as it would be to see Braun cash in his contract in a pre-arranged match, it would be a major surprise if WWE went down that route on an episode of Raw rather than on pay-per-view, so let’s predict that his latest cash-in attempt will be foiled again by The Shield.

Prediction: Braun Strowman cashes in at a later date

