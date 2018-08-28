5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE SmackDown Live (28 August 2018)

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.16K // 28 Aug 2018, 16:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Miz and Maryse will face Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella at Hell In A Cell

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown Live will take place in Toronto, Ontario on Tuesday.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the show surrounds the WWE Championship, which AJ Styles retained in controversial circumstances against Samoa Joe at SummerSlam, leading to an announcement over the weekend that there will be a rematch between the two rivals at the upcoming Hell In A Cell pay-per-view.

As for this week’s in-ring action, Charlotte Flair will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship in a one-on-one match against Carmella, and it’ll be The Club vs. The Bar vs. The Colons in the first match of the latest SmackDown Tag Team Championship #1 contender tournament.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Elsewhere this week, there is likely to be a heated response from Randy Orton following last week’s attack by Jeff Hardy, while the build-up to Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse at Hell In A Cell looks set to continue.

Further down the card, we can expect to see Aiden English make an appearance after he patched things up with Rusev and Lana last week, while WWE is advertising that The New Day will throw a celebration after becoming five-time tag team champions.

In this article, let’s take a look at five last-minute predictions ahead of the episode.

#5 What next for Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella?

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella will join forces at Hell In A Cell

The WWE Universe is understandably confused by Brie Bella’s booking recently. First of all, with no explanation given, she returned to WWE television at SummerSlam and appeared on the next night’s Raw to surround the ring, along with her sister Nikki, to celebrate Ronda Rousey’s title victory.

Then, despite apparently being a Raw roster member, she showed up on SmackDown Live to help Daniel Bryan in his battle with The Miz and Maryse, leading to a mixed tag match being announced between the four WWE Superstars/reality TV stars for Hell In A Cell.

It was then revealed on Monday that Brie will team with Nikki on next week’s Raw against The Riott Squad, while she is being advertised to make another appearance on this week’s SmackDown Live.

Suddenly, Brie has gone from retired WWE Superstar to the hottest ‘free agent’ since John Cena! It’s tough to call what she’ll do next, but let’s predict that she and Bryan will get the upper hand ahead of Hell In A Cell by striking The Miz and Maryse with a series of “Yes!” kicks this week.

Prediction: Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella stand tall against The Miz and Maryse

1 / 5 NEXT