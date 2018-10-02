5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE SmackDown Live before Super Show-Down

Aiden English will provide video evidence of the Milwaukee incident

The final episode of WWE SmackDown Live before Super Show-Down takes place in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday.

After last week’s show ended with Samoa Joe threatening to enter AJ Styles’ family home, SmackDown Live GM Paige will kick off this week’s episode to address the WWE Championship #1 contender’s actions.

As for this week’s in-ring action, it has been announced that Daniel Bryan will warm up for his Super Show-Down match against The Miz by facing Shelton Benjamin, while R-Truth & Carmella will join forces again to take on Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega.

We can also expect to see a major development in the Rusev-Aiden English storyline, with English promising to provide video evidence this week of what happened in Milwaukee with Lana.

Elsewhere on the show, Becky Lynch has a "Super Show-Down surprise" for Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton is scheduled to appear, and Big E will reveal his family’s secret recipe for The New Day’s famous pancakes (yes, really!).

In this article, let’s take a look at five last-minute predictions ahead of the episode.

#5 What happened in Milwaukee?

Rusev and Lana were confused by Aiden English's accusation

On last week’s SmackDown Live, Aiden English cryptically asked Lana, “Are you going to tell him [Rusev] about that one night in Milwaukee?” before dropping the mic and walking to the backstage area.

The WWE Universe has been speculating all week about what might have happened in Milwaukee, and we even had a go here at providing four possible answers about what English’s video evidence could reveal.

SmackDown Live was last in Milwaukee on October 24, 2017 – a time when the ‘Rusev Day’ phenomenon was taking off and the same day that Lana was told she wouldn’t be in the Survivor Series match.

Assuming that English is referring to something that happened that night, let’s predict that his video evidence will show a jealous Lana mocking ‘Rusev Day’ in a clip from last year (remember, she wasn’t part of the alliance at the start!), and she will be forced to explain her derogatory remarks to Rusev.

Prediction: Lana criticised the ‘Rusev Day’ phenomenon

