5 Last-minute predictions for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2

Night 1 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver set a high bar for those wrestling on the event's second night. WALTER retained his NXT UK Championship in a brutal fight while new title holders were crowned in both the women's and tag team divisions.

MSK won a back-and-forth triple threat contest to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. In the main-event of the first night of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Raquel Gonzalez dethroned Io Shirai as NXT Women's Champ.

Bronson Reed outlasted the other five participants in the Gauntlet Eliminator. He will challenge Johnny Gargano on Night 2 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Zoey Stark picked up her biggest win yet on the pre-show and Pete Dunne backed up his claim of being the best technical wrestler in WWE.

Even though those matches are in the books, there is no rest for the wrestling fan. Night 2 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will have a NXT Women's Tag Team title match and a NXT Cruiserweight unification bout.

Two of the biggest matches in NXT history will also grace Night 2. Karrion Kross looks to regain the title he never lost against Champion Finn Balor. In the night's other main event, the Undisputed Era explodes in an unsanctioned match between Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole.

What other suprises are in store for the remainder of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver? Here are five predictions for the rest of the card.

#5 Will Candice LeRae win her first title at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver?

Will new Champions be crowned?

Advertisement

Candice LeRae is one of the top women in NXT and she looks to prove that point at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Alongside Indi Hartwell, LeRae fell to finalists Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart during the Women's Dusty Classic.

After Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Moon and Blackheart in the finals, they were crowned the first-ever NXT Women's Tag Team Champs. Kai and Gonzalez would lose their belts to Moon and Blackheart, however, in their first title defense.

The two teams, as well as the former champs, seemed like the only viable pairings in the women's tag division. That says a lot about those six women, but a big change on Night 1 might factor into the bout's decision.

Raquel Gonzalez defeated Io Shirai. That means a heel is now atop the women of NXT. Outside of Shirai, Blackheart and Moon are currently the two other biggest faces. While it would be strange to have another quick title swap, the new Champ needs challengers. When asked about the match, LeRae had a simple answer.

Advertisement

Things are resetting a bit throughout NXT. Even though the titles were just introduced and there have already been two Champions, things might be switching again. It's a crime that LeRae hasn't already won a title in NXT.

Prediction - LeRae/Hartwell defeat the Fire Pit to become NXT Women's Tag Team Champs.

1 / 5 NEXT