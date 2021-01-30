5 Last-minute predictions for the Women's Royal Rumble: Returns, Eliminations, Winner

The Royal Rumble is always the most anticipated WWE show of the year and 2021 is just like every other edition. There is no clear winner for either match and multiple Superstars could feasibly punch their ticket to WrestleMania by the end of the weekend. The 30-woman Royal Rumble Match is an intriguing prospect.

It generally does not get much of a build on RAW or SmackDown, possibly since less than half of the field has been announced. This only lends to excite the fans, with a lot of potential surprises that could be in store. Also, there are sure to be several high-profile spots that take place.

The Royal Rumble always promises some massive confrontations, comedic spots, and possible shock eliminations. It is WWE at its story-driven best. Anyway, this article is a last-minute attempt to predict some of the major plot points that could happen in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

This includes surprise entrants, key eliminations, major moments, and of course, the winner. It is incredibly hard to predict a match like this, but here goes.

#5 Bianca Belair and Bayley are No. 1 and No. 2 in the Women's Royal Rumble Match

WWE was initially going to announce the first two entrants of the Women's Royal Rumble Match on the returning WWE Backstage show on FS1, but it seems as if plans have changed. Regardless of that, the best thing they could do from here is to start the 30-woman Rumble off hot.

The biggest non-title women's feud on RAW or SmackDown in the build to Royal Rumble has been between Bayley and Bianca Belair. Following their highly entertaining obstacle course segment last week, the two of them faced off tonight on SmackDown. Belair picked up the victory over Bayley and that may be the end of their feud, but they could yet have one more showdown.

They should both start the Royal Rumble Match as the first two entrants. Belair and Bayley remain among the better in-ring Superstars in the match, with both of them being solid contenders to go the distance and last the entire match. Having them continue fighting would add further gravitas to their feud.

WWE could put a bow on this feud by booking Bianca Belair and Bayley to last up to an hour each in the Royal Rumble. With both Superstars holding a win apiece over each other, The EST of WWE could eliminate The Role Model to end their feud on top.