5 last-minute predictions for WWE Backlash 2023

WWE Backlash 2023 is the first big wrestling event held since WrestleMania 39, and it features multiple intriguing matches, including the return of Grammy-winning music phenomenon Bad Bunny to the ring.

Everyone on the roster hopes to make a big impression when they enter their new digs on RAW and SmackDown. Even though the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship won't be defended, the remainder of the card is very exciting, especially since it will take place in the vibrant city of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are rumored to square off in the main event of the evening for the first time ever. The American Nightmare is planning on getting his comeuppance.

Here are five last-minute predictions for tonight's WWE Backlash event.

#5. IYO SKY's chance to win the title at WWE Backlash will be lost because of Bayley

Will Bayley turn on her teammate?

Since making her main roster debut with Damage CTRL at SummerSlam last year, IYO SKY has excelled as a member of the group, but the moment has arrived for her to venture out on her own to succeed.

Disputes have been brewing between members of Damage CTRL for a few weeks. Given their lack of collective success, this would be a good time to finalize their breakup. Bayley can achieve it by robbing IYO of the RAW Women's Championship match against Belair. It wouldn't just shield SKY from defeat but also give her a more reputable image moving forward.

SKY will regretfully not be leaving WWE Backlash with the championship, regardless of what happens. Due to the uninspiring build-up to their bout, the company hasn't given viewers many reasons to believe the former NXT star would end Belair's reign.

#4. Rhea Ripley will squash Zelina Vega

Will Ripley squash Vega in her hometown?

Zelina Vega ought to be a huge fan favorite at WWE Backlash when she and Rhea Ripley share the ring, given her connections to Puerto Rico. In that regard, she benefits from competing at home, but still, Vega doesn't represent a significant danger to Ripley's crown. Despite Vega being the ultimate underdog, The Eradicator is expected to retain her title.

Expect Ripley to completely destroy Vega, upsetting the fans while maintaining the championship within Judgement Day's bounds.

#3. Solo Sikoa will punish The Usos in case of defeat

Will Solo Sikoa punish his brothers?

The Bloodline has been causing trouble on the WWE roster for a while, but with Roman Reigns out of the picture, this would be their best chance to make amends.

The stable needs some momentum right now, but that's exactly why they could lose at WWE Backlash. Given that both teams have been assigned to different brands, it appears that this will be the last time the two sides will interact. Winning would give Riddle, Zayn, and Owens the star power and momentum they desperately need on the red brand while allowing The Bloodline's internal conflicts to continue on SmackDown.

The framework has already been created for a fresh feud between Reigns and Jey Uso. Additionally, Jey Uso's prospective face turn would definitely be favorably appreciated by the audience.

#2. Austin Theory will retain the US Title

Austin Theory desperately needs a clean victory.

Austin Theory appears to be lost some momentum after WrestleMania 39, despite defeating John Cena at Show of Shows and holding the United States title for almost six months. He urgently needs a major victory to regain his momentum.

It's improbable that Bronson Reed will win this fight, given that he was drafted to the red brand. Instead, Theory or Lashley have a better chance of winning. However, the champion will most likely take advantage of the commotion created by the two powerful wrestlers battling it out and score a swift victory.

#1. Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar will end in a no-contest

Who will prevail?

Although Cody Rhodes needs to defeat Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash, it is more likely that he will experience another loss, only to overcome it and reclaim his place at the top of the card.

Rhodes still has an opportunity to defeat Lesnar in a shocking victory, despite the fact that it appears to be unfair competition. Cody is still riding a wave of great momentum, and WWE may decide to pick him to win.

The match might conclude in a no-contest if Rhodes defeating Lesnar is not possible at WWE Backlash. Even if the plan is for Rhodes to exact revenge on Lesnar on a subsequent evening, an easy victory for Lesnar could hurt Rhodes' reputation with the audience.

Poll : 0 votes