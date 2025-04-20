5 last-minute replacements for injured WWE star Bayley at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 kicked off with a bang, and the excitement among the WWE Universe blew the roof off the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. While several surprises are expected to feature during the live event, a major twist took place during the Pre-Show for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

Bayley was originally set to team up with the Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, before The Role Model could make it to the bout, an attack was unleashed on her backstage, seemingly ruling her out.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With Bayley not able to compete, the WWE Universe has been wondering who would replace her in the Women’s Tag Team Championship match.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Let’s check out a few names that could replace Bayley at WrestleMania 41:

#5. Paige

Ad

Former WWE Superstar Paige departed from All Elite Wrestling recently, and it is still uncertain if she will return to the squared circle or follow a different path. While the star has not made any official comment regarding the same, there have been speculations that she could be on her way back to the Stamford-based company.

With Bayley taken out of the Tag Team Match, Paige could make her way out to shock the world and make her in-ring return in WWE on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

#4. AJ Lee

CM Punk’s wife AJ Lee has been speculated to return to WWE for months now, and WrestleMania 41 could be the stage for the legend to make her comeback and leave the fans in awe. Although Lee has not been in the ring for a few years now, she is an experienced campaigner and could support the young talent to make her way to the top.

Lee replacing Bayley on the WrestleMania card could end up being the talking point of this year's Show of Shows. It would leave the world speculating about a potential feud between the two veterans in the future.

Ad

#3. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss returned to the WWE ring during the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, but ended up being excluded from the WrestleMania card, which came as a surprise to everyone.

With Bayley injured, Bliss could make her return to TV to replace her former rival to team up with Lyra Valryria against the Women’s Tag Team Champions. A potential duo of Valkyria and Bliss could be featured for some time in the future as well, elevating the status of the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Ad

#2. Nikki Bella

Following her return during the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, Nikki Bella was rumored to make headlines by returning to WWE as a full-time superstar. However, there hasn’t been any update on her comeback lately.

However, Bella could make a comeback and potentially replace The Role Model, making an impact in the squared circle for the first time in years.

#1. Former WrestleMania main-eventer Becky Lynch

Ad

Ad

Becky Lynch has been missing from WWE programming for nearly a year now, and the star has not made any appearances in the company for the past few months. However, she attended the Hall of Fame ceremony alongside her husband Seth Rollins yesterday.

Lynch has a lot of history with Lyra Valkyria in the company, and could end up being the perfect replacement for Bayley in the massive tag match. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the bout at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More