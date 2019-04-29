5 Last Minute Rumors Heading Into Raw This Week(29 April 2019)

What could happen on Raw this week?

This week on the road to Money In The Bank we head to the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky for another edition of Monday Night Raw, and this week's broadcast of the red brand's offering feel like it has some significance towards the pay-per-view.

From Alexa Bliss announcing the participants from Raw for the Money In The Bank ladder matches to AJ Styles and Seth Rollins confronting each other as they prepare to battle for the Universal Title at the event, this episode of Raw should be unmissable if WWE plays their cards right.

So with all that said let us look at the hottest rumors surrounding Raw this week, and while speculation is largely inaccurate, there is always something we can learn from these news pieces, as it makes it much easier if you want to go through three hours of Raw or not.

#1 The Men's Money In The Bank Participants

Could this be the match?

The Men's Money in the Bank match is the most anticipated bout heading into the pay-per-view, as rumors have suggested that WWE is planning on making the winner of the ladder match a huge star, and that was a rumor that left fans asking themselves wasn't that the point of this match all along?

Well, whoever WWE chooses it seems like we have some indication of who will participate in the match this year, as a graphic was leaked on the internet showing the seven-man fiasco consisting of names such as Rey Mysterio, Cesaro, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Lars Sullivan, Andrade, and Aleister Black.

This is quite an interesting line-up, as it has four Raw superstars, but only three from Smackdown Live, and if this rumor does prove to be accurate then it will interesting to see WWE's reasoning behind this decision. But for now, it seems we have an indication of who will be announced to participate in the match on Raw this week.

