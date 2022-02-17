Ranking the last 5 WWE Championship matches at Elimination Chamber

The Elimination Chamber premium live event will be held on the 19th of February. After a successful Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia, WWE will revisit the country with the Chamber.

It is the first time the event will take place outside North America. There is only one episode of SmackDown between now and then. The announced match card seems pretty intriguing, with a mix of title and non-title bouts.

The WWE Championship is one of the two top titles and will be the center of attention at the premium live event, as it will be on the line in the Chamber.

Current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will enter the devilish structure to defend his gold against Austin Theory, Riddle, AJ Styles, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Brock Lesnar. It is just a matter of time before we get to know who walks out of the event as champion.

Meanwhile, let us peek back and rank the last five matches where the WWE Championship was at stake at the event.

#5 in our list of ranking WWE Championship matches at Elimination Chamber - The Miz cashes in on Drew McIntyre, 2021

SI Wrestling @SI_wrestling New WWE champion! The Miz cashes in his Money in the Bank contract and makes quick work of an exhausted Drew McIntyre New WWE champion! The Miz cashes in his Money in the Bank contract and makes quick work of an exhausted Drew McIntyre https://t.co/ap5v8E9OMC

The Miz was the third superstar to become a two-time Mr. Money in the Bank, after Edge and CM Punk. The A-Lister achieved this feat in late-2020 when he filed a lawsuit against then-MITB winner Otis for a match and won the contest and the briefcase.

He attempted to cash-in numerous times before finally doing so at Elimination Chamber in 2021. Drew McIntyre successfully retained his WWE Championship at the event.

However, as soon as the devilish structure was lifted, Bobby Lashley viciously attacked The Scottish Psychopath. The Miz then made his way to the ring to pin an unconscious McIntyre in an impromptu WWE Championship match.

The duration of the match was just thirty seconds and involved nothing particularly memorable. The Miz's reign wasn't very memorable either as he lost the title to Lashley in eight days.

