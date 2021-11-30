5 learnings from WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy's Sportskeeda interview

Jeff Hardy is one of the most accomplished superstars in WWE history. Since debuting in the height of the Attitude Era, the former WWE Champion has wowed us all with thrilling moves and incredible, high-risk moments.

The Charismatic Enigma is currently a member of the Friday Night SmackDown roster, moving to the blue brand in the recent WWE draft. Hardy was a member of Team SmackDown at the recent Survivor Series pay-per-view. However, SmackDown were defeated by Monday Night RAW in the men's Survivor Series tag team match.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Sid Pullar III interviewed the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion before Survivor Series at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York.

A variety of topics were discussed, including Hardy's thoughts on his recent move to Friday Night SmackDown, his aspirations going forward in WWE and much more.

Let's take a closer look at five things learned from WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy's Sportskeeda interview:

#5 Jeff Hardy was frustrated that WWE legend Rey Mysterio wasn't involved in his Survivor Series match

Jeff Hardy was a member of the SmackDown team that was defeated by RAW in a traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination tag team match. The former Intercontinental Champion was the final member of Team SmackDown eliminated by RAW's Seth Rollins to claim victory for the Red Brand.

Heading into the match there were numerous changes to the respective teams of RAW and SmackDown. One change on the red side of things was Rey Mysterio being replaced by Austin Theory.

Hardy revealed that he was frustrated to see Rey Mysterio move out of the match as he has never faced Mysterio in a one-on-one situation inside of a WWE ring:

"I was really bummed out when I heard Rey [Mysterio] wasn't going to be in the match. Me and Rey have never had an actual 1-on-1 match but we have ran into each other in a match before, it might have been Survivor Series, I don't remember," recalled Hardy.

Despite not squaring off at Survivor Series, perhaps Hardy and Mysterio could face off inside a WWE ring before either man's legendary career comes to a close.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun