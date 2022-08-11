5 Legendary wrestlers who had an underwhelming run in WWE

WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world with millions of fans globally. Just the chance to perform at a WWE event can elevate a wrestler's status. Despite the company's massive global exposure, performing at the company doesn't always guarantee success even for legends.

A few legends like AJ Styles became a worldwide phenomenon in the indie before finally signing a WWE contract.

However, not every wrestling legend has had a fairytale career like AJ Styles. In fact, there are quite a few legends who totally flopped upon arrival in the promotion. Here's a list of the 5 legendary wrestlers who flopped in WWE.

5. Kota Ibushi

Kota Ibushi only wrestled a few matches in NXT

Much like Shinsuke Nakamura, Kota Ibushi was an established legend in Japan prior to his arrival in WWE. He was even considered one of the best wrestlers in the world. His first appearance for the company was in the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016. He became an instant hit among the audience due to his instant classic match against Cedric Alexander.

He made it to the semifinals of the tournament before losing to eventual winner T.J. Perkins. The news made the rounds that Ibushi had signed a developmental contract but this was denied by the Japanese legend.

He wrestled a couple more matches in NXT in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament along with T.J. Perkins.

Despite his popularity and charisma, he wasn't really given a chance to flourish in NXT in the few matches he wrestled. It's a shame that with his prowess and in-ring skills, World Wrestling Entertainment couldn't utilize him to his full potential.

4. Vader

Vader had a forgettable WWE career

Vader had an underwhleming time in the WWE. In fact, the only thing fans probably remember from his run in the promotion was his feud with Shawn Michaels. Michaels was one of the company's biggest stars at the time. Given that Vader was one of WCW's biggest stars, this transition wasn't quite what everyone expected.

With the packed superstar roster that they had, Vader could've been booked as a heel against some of the biggest names like Kane and The Undertaker.

Looking at Vader's career, it seems as if Vince McMahon just wasn't invested in the big guy. Moreover, they had more than enough main event stars that maybe Vader got overlooked.

Now fans can only speculate as to what could've happened had Vader been utilized properly by Vince and co.

3. Dean Malenko

Dean Malenko was one of the best technical wrestlers in the world

Just like Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. are considered one of the best technical wrestlers in the world, Dean Malenko was one of the most technically sound wrestlers in the 2000s.

Sadly, he wasn't able to transition that technical prowess into a successful WWE run.

After leaving WCW, fans were expecting Malenko to be pushed to atleast mid card. But that wasn't the case. His most successful stint with the company was as a "ladies man," which certainly didn't suit his looks and personality.

Although many modern technical greats are often compared to Dean Malenko, it's quite sad to see that the wrestling legend didn't quite get the treatment he deserved.

2. Sabu

Sabu was one of ECW's biggest stars

Sabu was an established ECW legend before debuting in WWE. He was one of the most death-defying high flyers to ever compete in the company. However, he couldn't convert his ECW success into a successful career in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Despite competing in a great match against the face of the company, John Cena, Sabu just didn't fit in with WWE's style of wrestling. He was eventually released from his contract in 2007.

One of the reasons his career didn't take off was the fact that he didn't want to cut promos. This probably didn't sit well with Vince McMahon given how much he values a wrestler by their ability to cut promos.

It probably ended up being the best thing for both parties as World Wrestling Entertainment transitioned into the PG era soon after.

1. Sting

Sting was the greatest WCW wrestler to sign a WWE contract

Sting was the greatest WCW star to ever sign with World Wrestling Entertainment. It almost seemed like Sting would never sign with the company given the number of years he spent in TNA. However, fans were left shocked when Sting showed up at Survivor Series 2014.

Although he received a huge pop from the crowd, the rest of his tenure with the company fell flat. The former WCW legend was poorly booked against Triple H and Seth Rollins. In fact, Sting has never won a WWE match in his career. All his matches with the company ended with him on the losing side.

Maybe if they had utilized him properly, he could've had a much more fruitful career. Sting should've been used to build up younger talent instead of competing against them.

His under utilization, coupled with a serious neck injury, caused him to leave the company. The WCW icon is doing some of his best work in years at AEW.

