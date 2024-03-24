5 legends who could help Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline at WWE WrestleMania 40 - Longtime rival, real Head of The Table, and more

Cody Rhodes has a high chance of finishing his story when he battles The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and The Rock in the main events of WWE WrestleMania 40. However, he may need some help.

WWE WrestleMania XL is shaping up to be one of the biggest spectacles in professional wrestling history with Cody Rhodes teaming up with Seth Rollins to battle The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One, and contesting for the WWE Universal Championship on Night Two of The Show of Shows.

Considering it to be the conclusion of a lengthy Bloodline saga, Reigns has certainly made more adversaries than friends. Some of them were legends, who may show up on The Grandest Stage of Them All to screw up The Bloodline. Let's go through some of them.

#5. John Cena

John Cena has been a longtime rival to Roman Reigns. He battled The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam 2021 but couldn't win the Universal Championship due to The Bloodline's interference. However, he didn't give up opposing the corrupt faction.

He also teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on SmackDown in late 2022 and later with LA Knight to defeat The Bloodline at Fastlane 2023. With rumors of his potential return for WWE WrestleMania XL, it only makes sense for him to help the next face of the company claim the throne.

#4. Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin has his name written in history for making appearances when people least expect it. At WWE WrestleMania 40, he will have a great opportunity to remind fans of the surprise factor he possesses.

Austin has had numerous battles including a few main events on The Grandest Stage of Them All alongside The Rock. The two had a tense confrontation at WrestleMania 33 to remind fans of their evergreen rivalry.

Austin 3:16 would seem like the perfect person to help take care of The Rock, helping Cody Rhodes to finally 'finish his story'. He could even be an apt replacement for Seth Rollins, should The Visionary betray Rhodes on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#3. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has arguably been the greatest threat to The Bloodline in recent years. He won the Men's Royal Rumble as well as the Elimination Chamber match in the same year to battle Roman Reigns in a title unification match at WrestleMania 38.

The Beast also had brief rivalry with The American Nightmare after the latter lost to The Tribal Chief last year. He embraced Rhodes with respect at the conclusion of their rivalry and whispered something in his ears. If that was an assurance of his support against The Bloodline, a legendary return could happen at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Amid the se*ual allegations involving him and Vince McMahon, fans can not be sure if the comeback is possible. But if it is, he could return to help Rhodes become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

#2. Triple H could help Cody Rhodes become the WWE Univeral Champion

Apart from Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, Triple H has clearly been against The Bloodline since the memorable WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event in February. After The Rock tried to assert his dominance as a TKO board member, Hunter quickly bounced back to let everyone know he is the only one who makes decisions in Titanland.

If The Great One tries to use his power as a Board Member of TKO to ensure Roman Reigns retains the title, Triple H could appear to ensure no injustice takes place. While it has been long since he hung up his wrestling boots, a pedigree to The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 40 would be a spectacular sight.

#1. The Rock could betray The Bloodline at WWE WrestleMania 40

Yes, the greatest threat to The Bloodline is The Rock himself, who has been subliminally hinting at a betrayal on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

He notably threw up what seemed like an "L" while other members of the faction did their signature 'One' pose. During his recent Rock Concert segment on WWE SmackDown, he subliminally called out "Mama Reigns", possibly referring to Roman Reigns' mother, while cutting a promo against Cody Rhodes. Fans still question if it was intentional or a mistake.

If that was indeed intentional, The Rock could turn his back on The Tribal Chief to prove he is the real Head of The Table, thus helping Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40.

