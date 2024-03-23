Why Stone Cold Steve Austin must replace Seth Rollins to help Cody Rhodes against The Rock and Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes is set to team up with Seth Rollins to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40. However, Stone Cold Steve Austin could be a better ally for him.

Like previous editions of the show, WWE WrestleMania 40 is expected to feature the returns of stars from the past. One such legend is Stone Cold Steve Austin, who may fit in perfectly this year by potentially replacing Seth Rollins as a trusted ally. It seems possible too, considering a recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Without further ado, here are several reasons he should return to the company and align himself with the top babyface.

Seth Rollins might not be trusted

While The Visionary has had an incredible run as a babyface, he has a history of betraying teammates. Most notably, he was the one who betrayed The Shield.

On a recent episode of WWE RAW, Michael Cole pointed out the same and warned Cody Rhodes not to blindly trust his WrestleMania 40 partner. Cody said he would trust anyone as long as he could potentially get a chance to face Roman Reigns in a perfectly clean one-on-one competition on the second night of The Show of Shows.

At such time, Rhodes may have already planned a backup who will certainly not disappoint when it comes to beating up The Rock on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The rivalry is destined to continue forever

One of the most iconic rivalries in WWE history is between Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. The two have had several clashes, and a few have been at WrestleMania.

The two confronted each other at WrestleMania 33 during a segment alongside Hulk Hogan. Fans noticed how the two stars still have subliminal tensions, which may never end. If that's the case, The Texas Rattlesnake should return and help take care of The Great One.

Rollins might not be a bad choice, but he's not better than the legendary Hall of Famer. Stone Cold Steve Austin coming to Cody Rhodes' aid against Roman Reigns and The Rock after Seth Rollins is neutralized early will be a sight to be remembered for decades.

Cody Rhodes needs to fight the numbers game against Roman Reigns and The Rock

One thing to note is that even though the night one main event is supposed to be a regular tag team match, the odds are never fair when it comes to The Bloodline.

While Seth Rollins could help take out The Rock, he may not be able to do it all alone. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa will seemingly be involved in the match, and in case Seth Rollins is taken out by the numbers game or turns his back on Cody Rhodes, Stone Cold Steve Austin may be an ideal ally for The American Nightmare.

Do you think Stone Cold Steve Austin will return to fend off Roman Reigns and The Rock? Let us know your thoughts.

