5 WWE legends Kevin Owens can target next

Kevin Owens paid the price for his obsession with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. Not only did he receive a trademark Austin beatdown, but he was defeated in an actual match by the legend.

It was an embarrassing moment for Owens, who acknowledged on RAW that he underestimated Austin. However, he then proceeded to dish out excuses for his defeat, stating that he had a back problem and a limp heading into 'Mania.

The Prizefighter's promo means that he has not learned his lesson. There is every chance he could go after more legends and insult them like he did The Texas Rattlesnake. The punchline is that right now, due to the Austin incident, KO seems like the anti-Legend Killer.

Nevertheless, here are five WWE legends Kevin Owens could realistically go after.

#5. On our list of WWE legends Kevin Owens could target: Mick Foley

Owens and Foley go back a long way

Kevin Owens and Mick Foley have a bit of history. Back in 2016, the two were always at odds over the former's actions as WWE Universal Champion.

Owens has repeatedly mocked Foley for his haircuts and clothes. He has also taken exception to the then-RAW General Manager booking him in matches against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. However, we never saw KO getting his comeuppance from the former Cactus Jack.

WWE could easily run this back and have Owens take shots at Foley. Him getting put in the Mandible Claw would be great fun to watch.

#4. The Rock

If Owens insults The Rock, he'll smell what he's cooking

This one is pretty easy to book. The next time The Rock appears on WWE television, the company could have Kevin Owens interrupt him.

Owens could insult Rock in many different ways. He could also remind him over the years, he has always fallen to a certain superstar hitting the Stunner on him. The icing on the cake would be the former Universal Champion suggesting that if they were to do battle, he would destroy The People's Champion.

Rocky could retort with some trademark insults that hit Owens hard. He could then engage the loudmouth in a brief tussle before dropping him with a Rock Bottom, The People's Elbow and some final catchphrases.

#3. Lita

Lita's match against Becky Lynch in February suggests she may not have completely parted ways with wrestling. Based on what we saw at Elimination Chamber, she still has plenty left in the tank.

One can imagine Lita returning for another match and appearing on The Kevin Owens Show to promote it. They can also imagine Owens mocking her and suggesting that she could never hold a candle to his countrywoman Trish Stratus.

There's only one outcome awaiting The Headlock Master if he disrespects a legend like The Extreme Diva. A resounding slap to his face would be the perfect response to such a situation.

#2. Triple H

Triple H recently announced his retirement from in-ring action. He received a significant outpouring of support from the WWE Universe, who thanked him for devoting his life to wrestling and entertainment.

However, we are willing to bet someone will say something outrageous about HHH in the months to come. If that someone is Kevin Owens targeting another legend, it would be must-see television.

Owens suggesting he could have made it in NXT and won the Universal Championship without The Game's help is exactly the kind of disrespect we expect him to dish out. Hunter replying with a Pedigree on KO would be a fitting response to that kind of talk.

#1. The Undertaker

If Owens mocks The Undertaker, this is the only fate that awaits him

Everybody knows that Kevin Owens is pretty good at insulting people. He seems to turn it up when it's someone he thinks will sit and take it, as evidenced by his rants against 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

So imagine Owens taunting the greats of WWE and suggesting none of them come close to his ability, only to be interrupted by arguably the greatest of them all. As The Prizefighter runs his mouth, the bell tolls and the lights go out. In a matter of minutes, he is flat on his back after a Chokeslam and a Tombstone Piledriver.

WWE could even go the distance and book a match between The Undertaker and Owens. Hey, Mark Calaway did say, "Never say never."

