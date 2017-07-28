5 legends that WWE should not bring back

Some guys from the past should stay in the past and let the new generation make a name for themselves.

I don't think fans will ever accept this guy back.

As we have seen throughout the years, WWE officials have a jaded history of bringing back Superstars of the past. Sometimes, they are welcomed back with open arms from the WWE Universe. But, other times, some former stars don't receive such a warm welcome back.

If you take a look at the WWE website, you can click on the Superstars tab and it will give you an option to view the WWE Alumni. After taking a quick browse through that list, you get a pretty good idea of who would benefit the company by returning for a quick stint, and who would be better off staying on the sidelines.

In this article, we will take an in-depth look at five WWE legends who may have some fuel left in their tank but should probably not make a return.

#5 Rey Mysterio

The 619 Superstar simply has nothing left to prove.

Rey Mysterio is one of those former WWE Superstars who most fans have cheered for at one time or another. He has defied all odds stacked against him and achieved much more than anyone of his stature should've ever imagined.

Even at 42 years old, Rey is still shocking crowds with his insane in-ring ability and patented high-flying manoeuvres. Rey is currently adding a ton of value to the Lucha Underground roster, as well as keeping a pretty full schedule by making various appearances at independent promotions across the United States and around the world. Needless to say, there's no shortage of work for Mysterio.

During his time with WWE, Rey managed to become a 3-time WWE Champion, 3-time Cruiserweight Champion, 2-time Intercontinental Champion and a 4-time Tag Team Champion. Not too shabby for a guy who weighs about 170 pounds soaking wet and only stands up to Big Shows waist.

The point is, Rey has nothing to prove by making a comeback. Honestly, WWE has a tremendous opportunity to take a guy like Kalisto and mould him into the second coming of Rey Mysterio. The talent is there, the potential is unlimited and the sky is the limit with Kalisto. Give him the ball and let him run with it.