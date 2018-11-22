5 Legitimate shockers WWE could be planning for WWE TLC 2018

Rimika Saini

Who will main event the show?

With Survivor Series ending up to become one of the most compelling shows of the year, WWE could be looking to deliver the same with their next PPV, TLC 2018.

Since four matches have been announced for the show, the WWE Championship match between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles seems to be the ideal main event.

There's no denying that the show has all the potential in the world to deliver what the fans are expecting, and also cater to the story Vince McMahon wants to tell going forward into 2019.

Considering that both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live failed to deliver this week as far advancing the narrative is concerned, the company could be planning something shocking for the TLC event.

But, what could it be? Let's find out. Here are the 5 legitimate shockers WWE could be planning for WWE TLC 2018.

#1 Lars Sullivan debuts and destroys Braun Strowman in his TLC match against Baron Corbin

Does Vince have something planned?

While we are still not confirmed whether Braun Strowman would be participating at the event, if he does then there could be something incredible being planned for the Monster Among Men.

Since Vince McMahon loves guys with great physical stature, his adulation for Lars Sullivan could coerce him to directly push him against a guy like Braun Strowman.

This would definitely be a shocking prospect but would assist the Lone Wolf in becoming the General Manager of Monday Night Raw, and would protect Strowman going forward into 2019.

The NXT sensation definitely possesses all the credentials that Vince McMahon looks for in a legitimate superstar and with the company promoting him immensely through video packages, he could debut and shock the world at WWE TLC.

Braun Strowman Vs. Lars Sullivan could be an interesting feud heading into 2019, with both the monsters fighting over their supremacy on Monday Night Raw.

