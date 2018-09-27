5 lesser known facts about the Intercontinental Championship

Seth Rollins is the reigning Intercontinental champion

The intercontinental Championship is one of the most prestigious championships in WWE history. It was introduced in 1979, and is called the "workhorse" title because the company often gives this title to the best workers.

The championship was established by Pat Patterson after unifyingthe WWF North American Heavyweight and South American Heavyweight championships.

The intercontinental championship is WWE's second-oldest currently active championship. As mentioned earlier, Pat Patterson is the first every intercontinental champion. But Pedro Morales held the title the longest, with a combined reign of 619 days. Chris Jericho has the most reigns at 9.

But these are all well-known facts. In this list, we will be looking at some of the lesser known facts about the Intercontinental Championship.

#5. Chris Jericho is the only wrestler to hold both IWGP and WWE intercontinental championships

Chris Jericho is a 9x WWE Intercontinental Champion and the reigning IWGP Intercontinental Champion.

Chris Jericho is a legend. Even at the age of 47, Jericho is one of the most relevant names in the pro wrestling industry. Jericho has won the WWE Intercontinental title a record 9 times. but he has 10 intercontinental reigns to his name.

He is the current holder of the second most prestigious championship in New Japan Pro Wrestling - the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

At NJPW Dominion 2018, Jericho challenged the then IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito for his title. The veteran pinned Naito in a brutal match after hitting a low blow followed by a Codebreaker.

Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) would have been the first one to be in this list if he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship during his tenure with WWE. MVP was the first IWGP IC champion. Shinsuke Nakamura can join this list if he can get his hands on the WWE IC championship. But since Nakamura is on SmackDown and the IC title is on RAW, we will have to wait before he gets a chance.

