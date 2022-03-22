5 facts you probably didn't know about WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the greatest legends in the history of pro wrestling. While Hulk Hogan, Rikidozan, and El Santo epitomized babyface appeal across the globe, Austin revolutionized the concept of heroism in the business. He was quick to anger, vengeful, and violent - hardly an upright babyface.

However, his rivalry with evil billionaire Mr. McMahon solidified his appeal to the working-class audience, leading to an uber-successful run as the face of the company.

Since his retirement in 2003, Austin has made many appearances for WWE, but has consistently refused to enter the ring as a competitor. However, his resolve has reportedly been weakened by a tempting WWE deal that would see him face fellow Stunner enthusiast Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

Owens has invited Austin to an "interview" at The Show of Shows. Austin has answered in the affirmative and promised to open a can of whoop-a** on The Prizefighter. The only question left is whether it will simply be a brawl or a fully-fledged match.

With the Texas Rattlesnake back in the limelight, here are five relatively lesser-known facts about Stone Cold Steve Austin.

#5. The former WWE Champion has appeared in a couple of Adam Sandler movies

Today In History @TodayThatWas May 27/2005 - The movie The Longest Yard is released. Starred: Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, James Cromwell, Nelly, William Fichtner, Burt Reynolds, Terry Crews, Nicholas Turturro, Bill Goldberg, Tracy Morgan, Michael Irvin, Bill Romanowski, Kevin Nash & Steve Austin. May 27/2005 - The movie The Longest Yard is released. Starred: Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, James Cromwell, Nelly, William Fichtner, Burt Reynolds, Terry Crews, Nicholas Turturro, Bill Goldberg, Tracy Morgan, Michael Irvin, Bill Romanowski, Kevin Nash & Steve Austin. https://t.co/N4xeYKp30C

Aside from his much-deserved appearances in multiple documentaries, Austin isn't really known for his career as an actor. However, he has been cast in several Hollywood movies, including a couple of films starring Adam Sandler.

"The Longest Yard", directed by Peter Segal, saw many wrestlers participate, including fellow WWE Hall of Famers The Great Khali, Kevin Nash and Bill Goldberg.

"Grown Ups 2" also included The Texas Rattlesnake alongside NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. In the movie, Austin plays Tommy Cavanaugh, a former bully of the protagonist played by Sandler.

#4. Steve Austin is a fierce supporter of same-sex marriage

ScottyChrysForever33 @ScottyStyles33 Stone Cold Steve Austin gives his thoughts on gay marriage Stone Cold Steve Austin gives his thoughts on gay marriage https://t.co/H63Pdptm6j

In 2014, The Texas Rattlesnake was asked on his podcast about his opinion on same-sex marriage. He unequivocally displayed his support towards the issue:

"I'm for same-sex marriage. I don't give a shit if two guys, two gals, guy-gal, whatever it is, I believe that any human being in America, or any human being in the goddamn world, that wants to be married, and if it's same-sex, more power to 'em," he said.

He continued his rant by chastising some churches for speaking from a self-created pedestal before repeating his support of gay marriage.

#3. Steve Austin holds a 0-12 record against Rick Steiner

Bron Breakker is currently considered one of the brightest future stars in professional wrestling, but his father Rick Steiner was quite a wrestling superstar in his time as well. Steiner and Austin's paths crossed many times in WCW, with Steiner winning every one of their 12 encounters.

Most of these matches saw Steiner teaming up with his brother Scott to defeat the team of Austin and 'The Enforcer' Arn Anderson. Austin was, of course, mostly a mid-carder in WCW. If Steiner faced Austin in his peak years on the opposite side of the Monday Night Wars, the results would have been very different.

#2. His wife helped create his most famous nickname

While Steve Austin has had many nicknames throughout his career, no other phrase is as synonymous with him as "Stone Cold". It was his then-wife Jennie Clarke who unknowingly suggested the name.

Austin, frustrated by his "Ringmaster" gimmick and angered by Vince McMahon's list of bizarre name suggestions (Ice Dagger, Otto von Ruthless, Fang McFrost), was searching for a new nickname when Jennie told him to drink his tea before it turned stone cold.

The proverbial lightbulb flipped on in Austin's mind and one of the most iconic names in the history of professional wrestling was created.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin was inches away from becoming a gym teacher

Austin had aspirations of becoming a gym teacher and was a few credit hours away from graduating with a degree in Physical Education. However, he was tired of math and accounting, leading him to drop out of college and leave the academic field for the magical world of professional wrestling.

While he first earned money as a dockworker, helping load and unload cargo, he went on to join Chris Adams' school and eventually became a pivotal figure in the Attitude Era of WWE.

