5 lesser known Survivor Series facts you need to know

Lesnar will take on AJ Styles again in a champion vs. champion match

WWE Crown Jewel is done and dusted. Now, the next major stop for WWE is Survivor Series on November 18th. Similar to the 2016 and 2017 versions of the PPV, WWE has decided to follow a RAW vs. Smackdown Live model for the 2018 event.

The card for the event already looks excellent - newly crowned Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will have a rematch with the WWE champion AJ Styles, Smackdown Live women's champion Becky Lynch will take on RAW women's champion Ronda Rousey and the United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will battle the Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins for the first time in the WWE.

WWE has also already announced there will be two traditional five on five Survivor Series elimination tag team matches at the event, one for men and one for women. Moreover, another champion Vs. champion match between the newly crowned RAW tag team champions, the Authors of Pain, and the smackdown live tag team champions - the Bar is also on the cards. Less than two weeks after their last PPV, WWE will be hoping to make this year's Survivor Series a memorable one.

We all know that Randy Orton holds the record for most Survivor Series eliminations, with an outstanding record of 15 eliminations in total. You may also know that Roman Reigns has the most eliminations in a single Survivor Series match, eliminating 4 of his opponents in 2013. But did you know that Reigns was not the first wrestler to eliminate four wrestlers from the opposition team in a traditional Survivor Series elimination match? There are many lesser-known facts about Survivor Series that fans are probably unaware of.

With that in mind, let's take a look at a few lesser-known Survivor Series facts you need to know before the event.

#5. Most eliminations in a single Survivor Series tag team elimination match

Reigns ran through his opposition at Survivor Series 2013

At Survivor Series 2013, Roman Reigns joined forces with Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Cesaro, and Jack Swagger to take on a team put together by Cody Rhodes.

As we mentioned earlier, Reigns ran riot during the match, eliminating his "cousin" Jimmy Uso, Cody Rhodes, Goldust, and Rey Mysterio to become the sole survivor and hence, secure the win for his team. Reigns and Seth Rollins were down three men within the first ten minutes of the match as Dean Ambrose, Cesaro and Jack Swagger were eliminated. Reigns and Rollins faced a five-on-two situation and emerged against the odds to win the match.

However, Reigns is not the first superstar to eliminate four opponents in a single Survivor Series match. That feat goes to Aja Kong. Kong was a Japanese wrestler who made her debut for WWE at the 1995 Survivor Series. Kong was pitted against a team put together Women's Champion Alundra Blayze in a four on four survivor series match. Kong ran through the opposition and became the sole survivor.

Which means that Aja Kong and Roman Reigns both hold the record of most eliminations in a single Survivor Series match.

