5 likeliest Superstars who could have rammed into Roman Reigns' car on WWE RAW

What a shocking moment this was for the WWE Universe

Samoa Joe was, but naturally, accused of being the man that orchestrated the whole attack on Roman Reigns in the backstage area last week on SmackDown. But WWE said that it was a mechanical error from a temp handling a forklift and this incident was written off as an accident only.

Joe voiced his displeasure at the top of RAW and said he would hold the show up. He would come out to do the same, and storm to the parking lot when he saw that Roman Reigns had arrived at the arena where RAW was taking place this week.

Well, Samoa Joe was not the man in the other car that rammed into Roman Reigns' vehicle this week. Reigns got out in the nick of time and in a change of heart, Samoa Joe actually came to check on The Big Dog.

So who could the man that destroyed Reigns' car have been?

#5 Samoa Joe (A complete swerve)

Is anyone really buying into the fact that Samoa Joe is pretending to be a babyface on RAW? He may be beloved by a certain section of the fans but because of his physically imposing nature and the sheer nastiness he brings to the ring, someone like him is a natural heel. It would be wrong for WWE to turn him into a babyface, because WWE generally books heels much better than they do babyfaces.

Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns are great opponents for one another and both bring out the best in another. And isn't WWE's whole storyline based around the fact that it was a forklift operator who messed up and not a member of the roster per se?

Maybe this means that Samoa Joe is paying off certain men to carry accidents out. Hey, more ridiculous things have happened in WWE history.

