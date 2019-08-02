×
WWE Rumors: Fatal four-way and three more matches likely for SummerSlam

Nicky Pags
ANALYST
Rumors
577   //    02 Aug 2019, 02:17 IST

Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre

What's the story?

The WWE SummerSlam card looks to be taking final shape, as there is just one week left of television before the big PPV on August 11th.

Per The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is discussing adding four more matches to the PPV, bringing the total bout count to 14. The matches include a fatal four-way Women's tag team title match, and bouts involving Roman Reigns and more.

In case you didn't know...

As of this writing, below is the confirmed card for WWE SummerSlam:

-Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

-Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Natalya

-WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton

-SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Ember Moon

-Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

-Finn Bálor vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

-United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Ricochet

-The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler

-Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair

-Aleister Black vs Sami Zayn

As reported earlier today, it is highly likely that the announced Dolph Ziggler vs The Miz match will change, as Hall of Famer Goldberg will, in all likelihood, end up facing Ziggler at the PPV on August 11th.

The heart of the matter

According to the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning to add four more matches to the SummerSlam card, bringing the total match count to 14 bouts.

As seen on SmackDown Live this week, Roman Reigns was set to announce his SummerSlam challenge on the show, but the backstage set mysteriously collapsed on Reigns, rendering him unable to make his announcement.


According to The Observer, Daniel Bryan is expected to be revealed as the man behind the Reigns attack on SmackDown this week, leading to a Bryan vs Reigns match at SummerSlam.

The Observer also reports WWE is considering adding a fatal four-way Women's tag team title match to SummerSlam, featuring The IIconics (c's) vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. The Kabuki Warriors

Finally, the report notes Oney Lorcan vs Drew Gulak for the WWE Cruiserweight title, along with Cedric Alexander vs Drew McIntyre, are likely to be added to the WWE SummerSlam card.

What's next?

The 2019 WWE SummerSlam card is certainly a big one, and with so many matches scheduled for the event, it will be interesting to see how much time is given to each match.

Which match are you most looking forward to at WWE SummerSlam? Let us know in the comment section!

Tags:
WWE SummerSlam 2019 Daniel Bryan Roman Reigns
