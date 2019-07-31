WWE Rumors: Dolph Ziggler's SummerSlam match set to be cancelled

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 212 // 31 Jul 2019, 12:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

On the latest episode of SmackDown Live, WWE added Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz for SummerSlam, a match we're sure not many fans would have wanted for the biggest card of the summer.

Dave Meltzer from F4Wonline.com reported that despite the announcement, the match will not be taking place at the PPV. Describing the match as 'a red herring', Meltzer said that the WWE will alter the bout before the PPV goes on floors.

In case you didn't know...

It's certainly not fresh to witness Dolph Ziggler and The Miz feud in 2019. The Cleveland natives have been close friends outside the WWE and have had some solid matches in the past. Their rivalry over the Intercontinental Championship in 2016 spawned great in-ring action and helped resurrect the prestige of the IC title at that time.

It's been three years and both the WWE veterans find themselves in another angle. This time around, WWE even slotted Shawn Michaels into the storyline as HBK was taken out by the Show off on last week's episode of SmackDown Live.

On this week's episode, Dolph Ziggler took on Finn Balor and beat the Demon King with the help of a distraction from The Fiend. Earlier on in the night, Ziggler cut a backstage promo in which he disrespected the likes of Goldberg, Mick Foley and Shawn Michaels.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer stated that the announcement of adding Miz vs. Ziggler was just a red herring, and has only been done to mislead the fans before a big surprise is unveiled.

WWE will make a change to the match, which should ideally happen on the go-home show next week. Meltzer had revealed on a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Ziggler would not be facing either Miz or Shawn Michaels at SummerSlam.

There has also been some speculation regarding Goldberg being Ziggler's opponent. The Showoff has been taking shots at Goldberg every week, and it does seem like the perfect way to build up the match. Goldberg himself intends on erasing the ill feelings he harbours over his botched match against the Undertaker.

However, things between WWE and Goldberg are much more complicated than you can imagine.

Advertisement

What's next?

So who would it be? Goldberg? Shawn Michaels? Will the WWE go ahead with another Miz vs Ziggler match? Next week's show holds all the answers and all we have to do it to wait and watch.

Let us know your thoughts un the comments section below.