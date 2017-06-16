5 Likely Explanations for Kurt Angle's mysterious Text Scandal

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2017, 12:52 IST

So who’s been sending Kurt Angle these mysterious text messages?

While many stars from the entertainment world have been embroiled in sex scandals, Kurt Angle seems to be in the midst of a text scandal at this moment. We saw Corey Graves leave his commentary desk during an episode of Raw and show Angle a text message that had been sent to him by someone whose identity WWE has kept a secret, for now.

We can only guess as to who could be behind the message right now, but we bring you 5 likely explanations.

Bear in mind that this person called Angle a 'disgrace’ and an ‘embarassment’. It’s time to unmask the culprit behind this angle (no pun intended at all). Let’s look at the most likely suspects, shall we?

#5 SmackDown talent making fun of Raw, leading to Angle’s in-ring return

Is this storyline setting up a Raw vs. SmackDown Live match?

Kurt Angle has mentioned time and again, that if he were to get into a WWE ring, he would like to have a match with AJ Styles. Could this be the setup for the same? To carry out the same plot, it could be any member of the current SmackDown Live locker room, or even AJ Styles himself texting Graves, telling him how bad a job Kurt Angle was doing.

This could cause Angle to snap and get into the ring once again. Summerslam would be a good stage for Kurt Angle’s return as well as a brand vs. brand match. AJ Styles and Kurt Angle could create magic together like they've done so many times at Impact Wrestling before.

#4 Stephanie McMahon’s big return

Does the Authority have a problem with Angle’s authority?

Kurt Angle may be the top authority figure on Raw right now, but we all know that Stephanie McMahon is due for a return very soon, after going through a table at Wrestlemania. While she has been gone, ratings have reached new lows, which could very well explain the angry texts.

Do not forget that Angle and McMahon have had quite the history, including a very famous romantic triangle with Triple H.

We all know that Summerslam is right around the corner and WWE needs marquee matches at this moment, to counter the declining ratings. This could very well be the setup for Triple H vs. Kurt Angle, as has been speculated widely.

This is a match that can attract old-time fans and get them invested in the current product. This is the most obvious and therefore, most likely explanation at this point.