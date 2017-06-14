From the WWE Rumor Mill: Kurt Angle could eventually face Triple H

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle is currently involved in a storyline with Corey Graves regarding his position, but the endgame may result in a confrontation with an old rival. Dave Meltzer, of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, claims that the Olympic Gold Medalist will face Triple H when this storyline comes to a head.

Vince McMahon named Angle the General Manager for Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 33, and he’s been on almost every television show since. A few weeks ago, Graves and Angle were backstage discussing something that may put Angle’s job in jeopardy. It seemed to contain comments from someone claiming Angle was a disgrace to the WWE, and it has begun to affect Angle’s interactions with other WWE superstars.

Dave Meltzer discussed the storyline involving Angle on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio and claimed that the storyline would culminate in the return of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon to television. Meltzer also said that the pay-off would see Kurt Angle step into the ring with the Cerebral Assassin.

Meltzer didn’t specify when he expected the match to take place, but it is unlikely that we will see it before Summerslam or Survivor Series.

It would be great to see Angle wrestle Triple H in a nostalgic match and this could make for great TV should this rumour prove true. Hopefully, this is announced for SummerSlam so that the fans can see the Wrestling Machine back in the ring as soon as possible.

